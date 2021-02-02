Antlerless system changed would allow additional tags
Harrisburg, Pa. — Changes to Pennsylvania’s antlerless deer license allocation system would remove the current three-tag limit and allow hunters to apply for additional permits if they’re available.
The state’s Board of Game Commissioners gave preliminary approval to the proposal, which would allow hunters to hold up to four antlerless deer licenses at one time.
Pending final approval in April, hunters could obtain up to four antlerless licenses in units where they are still available after initial and subsequent rounds of allocations are complete.
Once a hunter obtains four licenses, they can’t purchase additional licenses without first harvesting deer and reporting it. At no time would a hunter be able to possess more than four unfilled antlerless licenses.
An initial announcement by the Game Commission mistakenly used the term “unlimited” antlerless licenses.
Hunters will continue to mail antlerless license applications to county treasurers. The application process would follow the same schedule where residents, and later nonresidents, are permitted to apply for a license in the opening round, and in each of two successive rounds for any Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) where licenses remain.
Then in early September over-the-counter sales would begin, and hunters could pick up a fourth antlerless license in any WMU where licenses remain, either by going to a county treasurer’s office or sending an application by mail.
Officials said there would be no limit on the total number of licenses a hunter could obtain in a license year; as long as licenses remain available and a hunter holds fewer than four unfilled antlerless licenses, the hunter can purchase another tag.
The proposal to remove the three-license limit for antlerless deer hunters statewide is designed to address WMUs where many antlerless tags are unsold. For instance, in WMUs 2A and 4A in the 2020-21 license year, well over 16,000 antlerless licenses remained available in mid-November, and hunters in these and other areas have questioned whether the three-license limit continues to make sense.
Rifle ban for fall turkey hunting
Commissioners also gave preliminary approval to a regulations change that would prohibit the use of manually operated centerfire and rimfire rifles for fall-turkey hunting.
Recent survey data indicate only 14 percent of Pennsylvania fall-turkey hunters primarily use rifles, but rifles are responsible for 33 percent of the fall- turkey harvest – typically when encountering a turkey while hunting other game.
Officials estimate the statewide harvest could be reduced by 20 percent through the regulations change, which wouldn’t affect the bulk of turkey hunters.
Officials said turkey populations are declining in 15 of the state’s 23 Wildlife Management Units, and shorter season lengths have been proposed in response.
Fox departs Commission
The Jan. 23 meeting was the last for Commissioner Charlie Fox of Troy, who served the board since 2012, most recently as president. Fox’s term expires April 15.
Game Commission staff and fellow commissioners thanked Fox for his service to the board and for his leadership, especially in the past year, when the COVID-19 pandemic presented new challenges to how the board communicates and conducts business.
“Your ability to keep us communicating has shown your leadership and your ability to get things done within this agency,” Commissioner Tim Layton said.
Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said Fox’s enduring commitment to the Game Commission and wildlife conservation was evident in his constant availability and willingness to work toward common goals
Fox, who began his association with the Game Commission 53 years ago as a deputy game warden, said he never imagined then he’d wind up serving as commissioner, but he’s glad he did.
“It has been an honor and a privilege,” Fox said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.