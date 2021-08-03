Bowhunters Festival returns Sept. 17-19
Forksville, Pa. — Organizers of the Pennsylvania Bowhunters Festival say the hugely popular event will return this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The festival is set for Sept. 17-19 at the Sullivan County Fairgrounds.
The event was canceled last year for only the second time in its 64-year history; it was also canceled in 2011 due to floodwaters that ripped through the county and closed many roads.
The event includes numerous exhibitors, vendors music and food, as well as a number archery shooting possibilities, highlighted by the festival’s famous Running Deer Target.
For additional information go to the festival website at pabowhunters.com.
Pa. hunters will ‘notch’ their tag
Harrisburg, Pa. — Successful Pennsylvania big game hunters this year will be required to notch their tag under the state’s new-look hunting licenses.
Since upgrading to the enhanced Hunt-Fish-PA licensing system, the glossy yellow licenses have been replaced this year by bright neon green, with
one minor change that eliminates the “date of harvest” line on their tag.
Instead, successful hunters will be required to cut the month and day of harvest on the harvest tag using a numerical grid system that runs the perimeter of the back of the tag itself. It’s a similar procedure to other major hunting states.
Pennsylvania hunters are still required to hand-write harvest information on their tags – wildlife management unit, county, township and time of harvest, but will require a knife to cut out the date on the back of the tag.
Officials said the notching process is intended to reduce the amount of necessary pen-work, while making it more difficult for outlaws to abuse the system.
Pennsylvania fishing, boating commission floats changes to trout season start
During their quarterly business review, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission gave preliminary approval for a proposed single opening day for trout season, to begin in 2022.
The proposal would create a standard single, statewide opening day of trout season on the first Saturday of April each year, resulting in an earlier and longer trout season for most anglers.
The new rule would require amendments to several sections of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Code and several regulations that reference opening day dates.
“The past two seasons, more anglers enjoyed trout fishing than we have seen in decades,” Tim Schaeffer, PFBC executive director, said in a statement. “Out of necessity because of public safety concerns, we consolidated into a single, statewide opening day. While challenging for Pennsylvania anglers and the Commission, the last two years provided an unprecedented opportunity to examine the best way to deliver the opening day experience.”
