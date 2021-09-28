Conkin wins N.Y. state turkey calling contest
Charleston, N.Y. — Dave (Moose) Conklin of Sayre, an avid turkey hunter and competition caller, won the New York State Turkey Calling Championship’s Friction Division here Sept. 19.
Conklin, with the win, qualified for the 2022 National Wild Turkey Federation’s Grand National Calling Championships, set for February at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. It will be his first appearance on the national stage.
Conklin is a Mossy Oak pro staffer and a member of Mac Turkey Calls calling team.
Pa. hunter charged in Colorado bowhunter’s death
Durango, Colo. (AP) — Two hunters from Pennsylvania were trying to lure an elk in southwestern Colorado when one of them mistook a bowhunter for prey and fatally shot him, according to an arrest affidavit.
Gregory Gabrisch, 31, of Houston, died from a gunshot wound in the San Juan National Forest north of Rico, and one of the Pennsylvania hunters was arrested on suspicion of criminally negligent homicide, a felony.
The man who was arrested was hunting with a .50-caliber black powder rifle as his partner used a calling device to lure elk into range, The Durango Herald reported
Gabrisch was wearing dark brown camouflage when he was shot. Bowhunters in Colorado are not required to wear fluorescent orange.
Investigators say the 67-year-old hunters from Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, who killed Gabrisch should have identified his target before shooting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.