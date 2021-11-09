Hunters reminded of CWD regs
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Game Commission and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officials are reminding deer hunters of regulations restricting the movement of deer carcasses across state lines in a continued effort to combat Chronic Wasting Disease.
Both states restrict the transport of hunter-killed whitetails – specifically, prohibited “high-risk” parts of the head, spinal cord, spleen and other parts containing visible brain or spinal cord material.
Deer processors on both sides of the border are governed under the regulations, meaning they can’t accept whole deer from Pennsylvania that were harvested in New York, and vice versa. That means out-of-state hunters should have a game plan should they harvest a deer, either taking it to a processor within the state of harvest or processing it themselves and removing high-risk parts before transporting it back across the state line.
Chronic Wasting Disease is a fatal brain disease affecting deer, elk, moose and caribou. It has been found and continues to advance in some parts of Pennsylvania; New York state has not seen a CWD case since an initial discovery in 2005.
Venison donation programs in Pa., N.Y.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Successful deer hunters on both sides of the Pennsylvania-New York border are urged to participate in the venison donation programs in each state.
In Pennsylvania, the Hunters Sharing the Harvest program allows hunters to donate their deer to over 100 participating processors across the state. It costs nothing to donate all or part of your deer at a participating processor, and tax-deductible donations to the program are also accepted. For more information go online to sharedeer.org.
There is also no cost to the successful hunter who wants to donate his deer to New York’s Venison Donation Coalition program, with participating processors across the Empire State. For more information on the New York program go to venisondonation.com.
Single, statewide Pa. trout opener set
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Fish and Boat Commission has established a single, statewide opening day of trout season, as well as a single, statewide mentored youth trout day for 2022.
The statewide regular season trout opener will take place on the first Saturday of April (April 2 next year), while the mentored youth trout offering will be held on the Saturday prior to the statewide kickoff.
Under the change, which will result in a longer regular season for trout for most anglers, a separate regional opening day for Pennsylvania’s 18 southeastern counties will no longer occur.
Fish and Boat Commission officials said anglers across the state weighed in on the trout season dates. In selecting the first Saturday in April as the proposed permanent date for the statewide opening of trout season, the Commission considered several factors such as weather, water temperature, stocking and enforcement logistics, and social impacts.
Commissioners also adopted several amendments to black bass regulations. Commonwealth Inland Waters regulations currently require catch and immediate release of black bass from 12:01 a.m. the first Saturday after April 11 to 12:01 a.m. the first Saturday after June 11. Under the amendment, all references to the “first Saturday after April 11” will be changed to the “second Saturday in April,” and references to the “first Saturday after June 11” will be changed to the “second Saturday in June.”
During his report to the Commission, Executive Director Tim Schaeffer reminded anglers and boaters of the mandatory cold weather life jacket requirement, which is effective annually from Nov. 1 through April 30. During that time all boaters on boats under 16 feet in length, including all canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards, are required to wear a life jacket.
“To date in 2021, we have had nine boating fatalities in Pennsylvania,” Schaeffer said. “Statistically, around 80 percent of victims of fatal boating accidents each year are not wearing life jackets, which means many of these tragedies could have been prevented. Whether you are fishing or hunting from a boat this fall, ice fishing this winter, or fishing early next spring, please always wear your life jacket.”
N.Y. eyes sunfish, crappie regs changes
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is proposing fishing regulations changes that would reduce the daily sunfish limit from 50 to 25 and boost the statewide minimum size limit for crappie from the current nine inches to 10.
Department of Environmental Conservation officials said the move, now subject to a public comment period through Dec. 26, is designed to improve the quality of the sunfish and crappie fisheries in the state.
In addition, several waters — among them Cazenovia, Otisco and Honeoye lakes — would have a daily sunfish harvest limit of 15 fish, with a minimum size of eight inches.
Comments on the proposals can be submitted via e-mail to regulations.fish@dec.ny.gov or via regular mail to the Inland Fisheries Section, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4753; subject line “Sunfish and Crappie Regulations.”
N.H. hunters harvest 30 moose
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Hunters harvested 30 moose this hunting season in New Hampshire – a 73% percent success rate, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
Forty-one hunters took part in the nine-day hunt, which ended Oct. 24. Most hunters were moose lottery permit holders. More than 5,500 people entered the lottery this year.
Last year, the overall moose hunter success rate was 75%.
“Most hunters this year were well prepared for the adventure and took full advantage of the opportunity to hunt moose,’” Henry Jones, the department’s moose project leader, said in a news release.
“However, it was a season of two different weather patterns,” he added. “After a warm day statewide on the Oct. 16 opener, cooler temperatures and showers prevailed in northern New Hampshire, which encouraged moose movement during the day. Central and southern areas of the state experienced milder temperatures, likely resulting in lower moose activity during the day.”
