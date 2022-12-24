Pa. bear kill tops 3,100
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania hunters harvested 3,168 black bears during the Keystone State’s bear hunting seasons, including 1,048 during the regular firearms season, Game Commission officials reported.
Six bruins were taken during an early archery season in a trio of wildlife management units, while another 1,448 were bagged during the combined archery, muzzleloader and special firearms seasons, Commission figures showed. In the extended bear season in some units, 666 bears were taken.
Preliminary figures showed 126 bruins were shot in Bradford County, and 84 in Sullivan County.
Tioga County led the state with 187 bears harvested, while 152 were taken in Lycoming County.
The heaviest bruin was a 755-pounder taken in Monroe County. Lycoming County yielded a 747-pound bear, while another topping 700 pounds was taken in Monroe County.
Seven bears from Potter, Bedford, Clearfield, Clinton, Luzerne, Centre and Monroe counties topped 600 pounds, harves statistics showed.
In addition to the bears harvested by hunters, the Game Commission has received reports that 639 black bears were killed by vehicles.
Pennsylvania’s black bear population is about 15,500, Game Commission biologists estimate.
Illegal bear kill leads to charges
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — DEC officers ticketed a man for allegedly illegally killing a black bear on a national wildlife refuge in the Finger Lakes.
Two Environmental Conservation Officers received a report on Nov. 18 that a K9 tracked a bear that had been shot earlier that day in the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in Seneca County. Refuge biologists reportedly told the DEC the bear is likely the first confirmed black bear sighting on the refuge property.
The DEC said an investigation led officers to the home of a hunter, who admitted to shooting the bear with a compound bow. He also failed to turn in a harvest report card for taking the bear, officials said.
The bear was donated to the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center.
DEC officials also said the hunter had a spike buck for which he filled out a doe tag instead of a buck tag.
The man, whose name was not released, received citations to appear in federal court for harvesting the bear. He also received tickets for improperly tagging an antlered deer.
