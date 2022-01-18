Vermont deer kill tops 15,000
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department officials say about 15,600 deer were shot by hunters this year in the Green Mountain State, including around 9,000 bucks.
The buck harvest will be down slightly from 2020 (9,255) but near the 10-year average of 8,938. The final antlerless deer harvest will be around 6,600, down considerably from 9,735 in 2020, but similar to antlerless harvests prior to 2020. Some of that decrease was due to the department issuing fewer muzzleloader antlerless permits this year. However, the archery season harvest, which accounts for much of the total antlerless deer harvest, will also be down substantially from 2020, officials said.
“Some decline in the harvest was expected this year, as we’ve been working to reduce deer numbers in some areas to keep them in balance with the available habitat,” said Nick Fortin, the department’s deer project leader. “Hunting conditions were also challenging again this year. Warm weather and abundant fall foods limited deer movement and made it difficult for hunters to locate them. Changes in hunting participation and effort related to the pandemic likely affected this year’s harvest as well.”
The 2021 White-tailed Deer Harvest Report with final numbers will be on Fish and Wildlife’s website in early March. T department will then hold informational hearings to share biological information and receive public comment,
Utah restrict trail camera use
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — The Utah Wildlife Board voted to restrict the use of trail cameras and other hunting-related technologies.
The Utah Legislature passed a new law that instructed the Utah Wildlife Board to make some rules governing the use of trail cameras in hunting. Two surveys then went out to more than 14,000 big game hunters to receive feedback on potential proposals for the wildlife board. The survey results showed that the majority of the public opposed using transmitting trail cameras for hunting (cameras that transmit images and footage in real time).
The wildlife board voted to prohibit all trail cameras (including both non-handheld transmitting and non-transmitting devices) in the harvest or to aid in the harvest of big game between July 31 and Dec. 31.
The board also voted to prohibit the sale or purchase of trail camera footage or data to take, attempt to take, or aid in the take or attempted take of big game animals. That includes images, location information, time and date of the footage and any other data that could aid in the harvest or attempted take of big game.
Another approved change will prohibit using any night-vision device to locate or attempt to locate a big game animal.
The same rule and restrictions on the use of trail cameras and night-vision devices will also be applied to the rules regarding cougar and bear hunting in Utah. However, agricultural producers will still be able to use trail cameras to aid in the removal of cougars or bears that are preying on livestock.
Wayward seal travels up Hudson
KINGSTON, N.Y. (AP) — A juvenile harbor seal has forgone life in the ocean, instead choosing a home nearly 100 miles up the Hudson River – behavior that wildlife officials called “unprecedented.”
The animal was likely abandoned as a pup by his mother in Maine, officials say. A Connecticut rescue center cared for him, then released him in Rhode Island in early 2019 with an electronic tracking tag.
By that August, he’d settled down on the Hudson near Saugerties Lighthouse, under the watchful eye of the lighthouse keeper, staying for 620 days.
“It is a story like none we have ever heard of, a marine mammal showing such extended affinity and fidelity to freshwater,: said Tom Lake of the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Hudson River Almanac, The Daily Freeman reported.
But the seal’s life on the river had one interruption.
Harbor Seal No. 246 — as he’s known officially — disappeared last April, leaving wildlife officials stumped for months.
Turns out he needed rescuing again, catching an infection and a skin condition called “seal pox” after swimming down to Long Island’s Atlantic Beach.
Thankfully, Seal 246 was picked up by the New York Marine Rescue Center. Once he recovered, they released him last summer, likely expecting he’d head out to sea.
The seal had other plans, journeying 210 miles, from Hampton Bays all the way back up the Hudson to his old stomping grounds near Saugerties.
