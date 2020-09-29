Game lands tour offered October 11
Dallas, Pa. — Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northeast Region will host a driving tour of State Game Lands 12 on Sunday, Oct. 11.
SGL 12 consists of about 24,480 acres in Bradford County. The 28-mile, self-guided, circular driving tour will take about two hours to complete and will highlight habitat enhancements, infrastructure improvements and hunting opportunities. It will also showcase the work of Game Commission wildlife habitat crews and volunteers from several conservation organizations. A pocket guide with historical information and photographs will be provided to each vehicle at the start of the tour.
Vehicles with good ground clearance are recommended. The route will start at the game lands parking lot on top of Wheelerville Mountain on State Route 154, just south of Canton. The route travels east to the Barclay Cemetery, then down the hill to Laquin before turning west onto the railroad grade to Wheelerville. The tour also passes by Sunfish Pond County Park, which would make a perfect stop for a picnic lunch.
The tour ends at the intersection with State Route 154 in Wheelerville. From there, participants can travel north on State Route 154 to Canton, or south to Shunk in Sullivan County.
‘Holiday’ deer season proposed
in NY’s Southern Zone
Albany — New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation has proposed a Dec. 26-Jan. 1 deer hunting season in the state’s Southern Zone.
The new season would provide an additional seven days of late season hunting with bows (including crossbows) and muzzleloaders. Hunters must purchase the bowhunting or muzzleloading privilege to participate in the late bow or muzzleloader seasons and may use all deer carcass tags valid during those seasons.
Details of the proposal are published in the Sept. 9 New York State Register. Public comment on the the proposed regulations will be accepted through Nov. 8. Comments may be submitted by email at wildliferegs@dec.ny.gov or in writing to: Jeremy Hurst, NYSDEC Bureau of Wildlife, 625 Broadway, 5th Floor, Albany, NY 12233-4754.
