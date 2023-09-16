Shark attack victim recovery ‘will take years’
NEW YORK (AP) — The 65-year-old woman who was bitten by a shark at a New York City beach has undergone five surgeries since the attack and will require more, her daughter said in a statement.
Tatyana Koltunyuk‘s recovery from the Aug. 7 shark bite will also take years of physical therapy and close medical monitoring, daughter Darya Koltunyuk said.
“Though the full impact of her injury is not yet known, it has left her with a permanent disability,” Darya Koltunyuk said in an online statement posted on GoFundMe to raise money for her mother‘s medical care.
Tatyana Koltunyuk was swimming off Rockaway Beach when a shark bit into her left leg, leaving a wound several inches wide and deep. Lifeguards pulled Koltunyuk from the water and applied a tourniquet to her leg. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Darya Koltunyuk, a pianist and the outreach manager at Princeton University Concerts, said her mother will remain hospitalized for at least several more weeks.
Tatyana Koltunyuk emigrated to the United States from Ukraine with her husband and then 3-year-old daughter in the 1990s. Koltunyuk‘s husband died of a heart attack a few weeks after the family arrived, their daughter said.
Experts said Koltunyuk‘s bite was the most serious shark attack in New York waters in decades.
Park Service battles invasive smallmouths, sunfish
PAGE, Ariz. (AP) _— The National Park Service will renew efforts to rid an area of the Colorado River in northern Arizona of invasive fish by killing them with a chemical treatment, the agency said.
A substance lethal to fish but approved by federal environmental regulators called rotenone will be disseminated starting Aug. 26. It’s the latest tactic in an ongoing struggle to keep non-native smallmouth bass and green sunfish at bay below the Glen Canyon Dam and to protect a threatened native fish, the humpback chub.
The treatment will require a weekend closure of the Colorado River slough, a cobble bar area surrounding the backwater where the smallmouth bass were found and a short stretch up and downstream. Chemical substances were also utilized last year.
The effort will “be carefully planned and conducted to minimize exposure‘‘ to humans as well as “desirable fish species,” according to the National Park Service. An “impermeable fabric barrier‘‘ will be erected at the mouth of the slough to prevent crossover of water with the river.
Once the treatment is complete, another chemical will be released to dilute the rotenone, the park service said.
In the past, smallmouth bass were sequestered in Lake Powell behind Glen Canyon Dam, which had served as a barrier to them for years. But last summer, they were found in the river below the dam.
Due to climate change and drought, Lake Powell, a key Colorado River reservoir, dropped to historically low levels last year, making it no longer as much of an obstacle to the smallmouth bass. The predatory fish were able to approach the Grand Canyon, where the largest groups of the ancient and rare humpback chub remain.
Record gator caught in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi state record for the longest alligator harvested has been broken by a foursome of gator hunters.
According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the four hunters harvested a male alligator in the West Central Alligator Hunting Zone on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The alligator measured 14 feet and three inches long, with a belly girth of 66 inches and a tail girth of 46.5 inches. Officials said the gator weighed 802.5 lbs.
According to the MDWFP, the gator was captured by Tanner White, of Flora; Don Woods, of Oxford; Will Thomas, of Madison; and Joey Clark, of Jackson.
The previous record came in 2017 when a group bagged an alligator that was 14 feet, 0.75 inches and weighed 766.5 pounds, according to Super Talk Mississippi News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.