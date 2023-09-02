Adirondack campers survive lightning strike
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Two campers in the Adirondacks were struck by lightning Aug. 4 but survived, New York environmental conservation officers reported.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Two campers in the Adirondacks were struck by lightning Aug. 4 but survived, New York environmental conservation officers reported.
DEC officials said a 34-year-old from Pennsylvania and a 44-year-old from Syracuse camping on an island in Follensby Clear Pond when they were struck by lightning. Lightning hit a tree and a tent that the campers had pitched under it.
The campers were able to stand and get into a boat that took them to a boat launch, where rangers patrolling nearby helped get them to a Tupper Lake Volunteer Fire Department vehicle. One of the campers was on crutches with swelling to his ankle, and the other was experiencing hearing issues, officials said.
OCEAN CITY, Md. — An angler’s 640.5-pound blue marlin won the $6.2 million grand prize at the 50th annual White Marlin Open.
Maryland resident John Ols caught the winning fish, which earned him the world record payout for the catching of a fish. The total purse for this year’s event in Ocean City, Maryland, was $10.5 million.
Ols was fishing off the Ocean City boat Floor Reel; it was the third consecutive year a local boat won the competition. His fish was one of 46 blue marlin caught during the five-day event. There were also, unofficially, 551 white marlin caught. According to the competition’s website, three billfish were brought in and only two were weighed.
Ols’ blue marlin measured at 118 inches and was the only qualifying billfish in the event.
The tournament was first held in 1974, and it is now known as “World’s Largest and Richest Billfish Tournament.” The previous world record payout for a fish caught was $4.45 million, which came in last year’s White Marlin Open when Jeremy Duffie caught a 77.5-pound white marlin.
Basketball legend Michael Jordan was among those participating in the tournament.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.