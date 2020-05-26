Angler lands N.Y. record white bass
Lewiston, N.Y. — A western New York angler earlier this month landed a new state record white bass, DEC officials announced.
Morgan Fonzi actually topped the state record twice, not realizing the standard initially when he boated a 3-pound, 10-ounce white bass on May 5.
After checking the Internet to learn of the state record – a 1992 mark that stood at 3 pounds, 6 ounces – he returned to the Lower Niagara River the next day and topped it again, this time with a 3-pound, 8-ounce white bass.
Fonzi, 28, of Gasport, was fishing with his father on both days. Joe Fonzi is a charter captain (Thumbs Up Guide Service) and had his business sidelined by the COVID-19 restrictions. So father and son ventured out to the Lower Niagara to catch smallmouth bass, lake trout, steelhead and white bass.
They were keeping the white bass to give to an Amish family, and the 3-pound, 10-ounce fish was cleaned with others caught that day.
So after learning that would have shattered the state record, they set out again the next day to target white bass. Morgan Fonzi was using a 5/8-ounce gold Steelshad blade bait when the big fish hit.
White bass, also called silver bass, resemble a small striped bass. They make a spawning run up the Niagara River from Lake Ontario every spring.
The previous record was caught by Robert Hilton on Furnace Brook, a tributary of the Hudson River in Westchester County.
Turkey hunter charged in shooting
Lockport, N.Y. — A Western New York man has been charged in connection with a May 8 incident in which he shot two turkey hunters, state police reported.
Scott Brown, 59, of Lockport (Niagara County), faces a misdemeanor third-degree assault charge and a single count of second-degree reckless endangerment.
Police said the incident occurred at around 6:20 a.m. when Brown allegedly fired a shot from his 12-gauge blackpowder shotgun, the pellets striking a pair of hunters.
The hunters, ages 44 and 37, received injuries police said were not life-threatening. One was struck in the face, the other in the back.
The 44-year-old man who had pellets lodged in his face was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. The other hunter remained at the scene and was treated by the Rapid Fire Company. He was also interviewed by troopers and officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The victims’ names were not released. They told investigators they had permission to hunt the property and encountered turkey decoys and were turning to leave the area when they were shot.
Brown reportedly approached the victims, spoke with them, apologized and then left scene. He was later located and arrested.
Brown was scheduled to appear in Niagara County Court later this month.
‘Wildlife on WiFi’ program launched
Harrisburg, Pa. — While school buildings won’t reopen before the academic year ends, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is bringing wildlife education straight to students’ homes through a remote-learning campaign known as Wildlife on WiFi.
The campaign, launched during National Environmental Education Week in late April, will continue through the end of the school year.
Wildlife on WiFi (WoW) provides parents, educators and students with wildlife-focused educational resources during these challenging times. It’s comprised of three remote-learning resources:
• the Wildlife on WiFi remote learning hub offers dozens of home-based wildlife lessons and activities, nature-themed storybook readings, conservation-science videos, and live stream wildlife webcams. The hub is updated each week.
• regular social media-based activities and learning opportunities on the Game Commission’s Facebook page include regular “Wildlife Challenges” to engage the online community with fun, educational content.
• live virtual events and guest lessons from Game Commission educators for Pennsylvania school groups.
The Wildlife on WiFi remote learning hub presents lessons, activities, videos, and live wildlife webcams in three themes – Wildlife Science, Discover Backyard, and Celebrate Pennsylvania Birds.
To check out WoW, go to www.pgc.pa.gov and select “Stay-at-home Learning” under Quick Clicks.
Sentence handed down
in deer cruelty case
Brookville, Pa. — A western Pennsylvania man who along with a youth of repeatedly kicking a wounded deer in the head and pulled off its antlers has been sentenced on several charges.
Eighteen-year-old Alexander Smith of Brookville had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals as well as four summary offenses.
He was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service, according to the Jefferson County prothonotary’s office.
His hunting license was also revoked for 15 years.
Smith was initially charged with several felony counts in the case which attracted national attention.
A 17-year-old juvenile was also charged in connection with the incident, video of which the circulated on social media and sparked outrage, as well as pressure on investigators to solve the case.
