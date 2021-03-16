New York to again offer in-person hunter ed classes
Albany, N.Y. — New York’s Department of
Environmental Conservation will resume holding in-person hunter education courses starting April 1.
In-person courses were halted last year amid the COVID- 19 pandemic. DEC will continue to offer online hunter education courses as well.
Officials said COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed in every in-person course, including health screening upon arrival, mandatory mask wearing, social distancing, smaller class sizes, and sanitizing hands and equipment.
In-person courses are free and taught by volunteer instructors. Courses are offered in hunter, bowhunter, trapper, and waterfowl hunter education. Registration is required and all in-person courses require mandatory homework that must be completed prior to participating in the class. For more information, or to register for a course, visit the hunter education page on DEC’s website (www.dec.ny.gov).
Although the number of courses offered may be limited this spring, interested participants are encouraged to check back often as new courses may be added. Online courses are also available. The cost of the online hunter education course is $19.95.
Outdoor writers holding fundraising shoot April 11
Dalmatia, Pa – The Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association is hosting a Sporting Clays & Wobble Trap Shoot on Sunday, April 11 at Martz’s Gap View Hunting Preserve.
Shooters are invited to register now for the 75-round shoot at powa-shoot.eventbrite.com. On-site check in and registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with rounds starting at 9 a.m. Registration will remain open until 1:30 p.m. so rounds can be completed by 3 p.m.
There will be raffles and light beverages available throughout the day. Pre-registered shooters will be entered into a grand prize drawing. Proceeds from the day benefit the Kermit Henning Youth Education Grant Fund, established in 1972 to support statewide youth outdoor education activities and events. Henning was a Life Member of POWA and the catalyst for the organization’s youth education efforts. Since 1984, over $420,000 has been raised for and distributed to youth education activities throughout Pennsylvania. The Fund’s major source of income has been the annual Sportsmen’s Auction at the
Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg. With the show’s 2021 cancellation, POWA is now inviting shooters to enjoy a day at the range to raise money for youth education in the Keystone State.
