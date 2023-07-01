TV bush pilot, hunting guide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Bush pilot Jim Tweto, known for his starring role in the Discovery Channel’s “Flying Wild Alaska” series, was killed last month along with a hunting and fishing guide from Idaho when their small plane crashed shortly after takeoff, Alaska State Troopers said.
Tweto’s family-run rural aviation business in Unalakleet was featured in three seasons of the television series a decade ago. He and passenger Shane Reynolds of Orofino, Idaho, died Friday near the coastal village of Shaktoolik, roughly 125 miles east of Nome, the statement said.
The plane “was witnessed taking off but not climbing and then crashing,” their report said. Troopers were notified of an SOS activation around 11:48 a.m. Friday, followed by a report that a Cessna 180 had crashed 35 miles northeast of Shaktoolik.
Troopers responding from Nome recovered both bodies. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating.
Tweto was a co-owner of Hageland Aviation Services and then Era Alaska, which would later become Ravn Air Group; Reynolds operated Northwest Fishing Expeditions, guiding clients in Alaska and across the Pacific Northwest for years.
Tweto, 68, died doing what he loved, his daughter Ariel posted on Instagram. She called Reynolds, 45, “a wonderful hunting guide and friend of our family.”
Born in Kansas and raised in Minnesota, Tweto came to Alaska to play hockey at the University of Alaska Anchorage, and settled in Unalakleet, where he met his wife Ferno. The couple and their three daughters were featured in the Discovery series, which aired in 2011-2012.
ALBANY — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that DEC’s Hunter Education Program (HEP) is now offering “Next Step” courses in seven disciplines for those who have completed a hunter education, bowhunter education, or trapper education certification course.
Taught by hunter ed staff and certified instructors, Next Step courses are offered in seven topic areas: rifle; shotgun; crossbow; archery use and marksmanship; fur handling; land trapping; and water trapping. Each four-hour course focuses on safety techniques and offers students hands-on experience learning practical skills from knowledgeable instructors
All Next Step courses are free, but registration is required. Supplies and equipment are provided by course instructors. Those interested will need their hunter or trapper education certificate number to register. The minimum age to take a Next Step course is 12. There is no certification offered with these courses.
For more information go to www.dec.ny.gov.
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is acquiring pheasants from a commercial hatchery in Pennsylvania to address the loss of the state’s pheasant flock early this year to disease, DEC officials said.
DEC’s had to depopulate its entire flock of pheasants at the Reynolds Game Farm in Ithaca after an outbreak pf highly pathogenic avian influenza was discovered at the facility.
The loss jeopardized the state’s annual pheasant-stocking program for hunters, but DEC officials said the state is acquiring ring-necked pheasants from a commercial hatchery to supplement fall hunting opportunities around the state.
Every year, DEC releases 30,000 pheasants on more than 100 properties that are open to the public for pheasant hunting. Both young and adult birds will be received at Reynolds Game Farm over the coming weeks and raised until they are ready for stocking at locations around the state.
