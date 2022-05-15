Pa. boosts antlerless tags slightly
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s board of game commissioners voted last month to boost antlerless deer licenses by less than 3% statewide for 2022-23.
Wildlife management units that include portions of Bradford and Sullivan counties will see a slight increase in available tags.
Statewide, 948,000 antlerless licenses will be available, up from 925,000 last season.
In WMU 3A, which is comprised of portions of McKean, Potter, Tioga and Bradford counties, the allocation will be 19,000, unchanged from last season.
WMU 3B, which includes all of Sullivan County and the southern half of Bradford County, the 2022-23 allocation is set for 33,000, up from 30,000 the previous year.
WMU 3C, which includes portions of Bradford County, has an allocation of 37,000, up from 33,000 last season.
The board also voted to issue 178 elk licenses (60 antlered, 118 antlerless) across three 2022-23 seasons. For the one-week general season set for Oct. 31-Nov. 5, 31 antlered and 70 antlerless tags have been allocated. In the archery season open only in select Elk Hunt Zones from Sept. 10-24, 14 antlered and 15 antlerless licenses are available. There will also be 15 antlered and 33 antlerless licenses available for the Dec. 31-Jan. 7 late season.
Elk licenses will be awarded by lottery, and hunters must apply separately for all seasons they wish to be eligible to hunt. Each application costs $11.97, meaning a hunter can enter all three drawings for $35.91. Individuals can be drawn for a maximum of one elk license per license year.
The board also gave preliminary approval to a measure that would provide the Game Commission an additional tool to respond to lower turkey populations.
In years past, reducing the length of the fall turkey season was the primary method to increase turkey populations. But last year the Game Commission eliminated the use of centerfire and rimfire rifles in fall turkey season.
The measure the board preliminarily approved would eliminate the use of other single-projectile firearms – muzzleloading rifles and handguns, and slug guns – in the fall turkey season. It will be brought back to the July meeting for a final vote.
Survey data suggested only 14% of fall turkey hunters statewide primarily used rifles, but rifles were responsible for 33% of the harvest.
Eliminating the use of other single-projectile firearms in fall turkey season would seem to impact even fewer hunters, officials said
CWD management area now includes part of Sullivan
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Game Commission has established a new Chronic Wasting Disease Management Area (DMA) and expanded two others in response to a recent detection of the disease at a captive facility in Lycoming County.
The newly established DMA includes portions of Lycoming, Northumberland, Montour, Columbia and Sullivan counties, and will be about 460 square miles in size. It’s the fifth such area created due to a captive facility.
Within all DMAs and the CWD Established Area (EA), it is unlawful to:
• Remove or export any deer or elk high-risk parts (e.g., head, spinal column and spleen) from a DMA or EA;
• Use or possess deer or elk urine-based attractants;
• Directly or indirectly feed wild, free-ranging deer. It is already illegal to feed elk regardless of DMA location;
• Rehabilitate wild, free-ranging deer or elk.
Hunters are asked to provide samples for CWD testing. The Game Commission offers free CWD testing within the DMAs. Locations of head-collection containers will be announced prior to the hunting seasons.
Jail time for Yellowstone grizzly poachers
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two Idaho men have been sentenced to jail time and banned from hunting for years after pleading guilty to poaching a grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a press release that Rex Baum, 79, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in connection with the female grizzly’s death last year. He was ordered to serve three days in jail and was banned from hunting for a decade. Baum’s son, Jared Baum of Ashton, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and banned from hunting for life after pleading guilty to a felony in connection with the incident.
Fish and Game officers discovered the grizzly’s carcass on April 9, 2021 after the bear’s radio tracking collar signaled it had died, the Idaho Statesman reported. X-rays of the bear showed she had been shot more than a dozen times. Conservation officers visited the bear’s den, discovering a dead male cub.
The agency contacted the two men after sending a warrant to Google for records of electronic devices that had been in the area around the time of the grizzly’s death.
Idaho grizzlies are federally protected. Earlier this year Idaho Gov. Brad Little joined Montana and Wyoming governors in petitioning for the bears to be removed from Endangered Species Act protections.
