Trespassing citations, and more
VETERAN, N.Y. — A trio of hunters was cited for numerous violations during New York’s deer season following an investigation into a trespassing incident in Chemung County.
On Nov. 27, ECO Lifrieri responded to the trespass complaint in the town of Veteran. The ECO was directed to two parked vehicles along a remote road in the area. Officer Lifrieri encountered three hunters who, although cooperative, were violating several regulations.
The ECO issued six summonses to the three men for trespass on posted land, failure to wear back tag while hunting, and failure to possess a New York state hunting license. In addition, one driver had a suspended driver’s license, while a second driver’s license was expired. Both drivers had expired inspections.
DEC did not identify the individuals involved. All cases will be heard in Veteran Town Court.
Deer checkpoint conducted along border
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. — New York environmental conservation officers and DEC Bureau of Wildlife officials conducted a checkpoint on the opening weekend of the state’s regular deer season for compliance with deer transport regulations.
On Nov. 28, ECOs, along with New York State Police and DEC’s Bureau of Wildlife, conducted a deer checkpoint in the town of Southport, near the New York-Pennsylvania border. To help prevent the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease and other diseases affecting deer, it is unlawful to transport unprocessed deer across state lines. Officers issued 10 citations during the detail, including one unlawful deer being transported into New York state from Pennsylvania, as well as several vehicle and traffic violations. All cases will be heard in Southport Town Court.
Bear in the ’Burgh
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A 200-pound bear was trapped by Pennsylvania Game Commission officials after it was found making regular visits to a dumpster in downtown Pittsburgh.
The bear was initially spotted Dec. 6 but wasn’t seen for a couple weeks until it began raiding dumpsters at a couple locations along Bedford Avenue, according to game warden Douglas Bergman.
Video surveillance showed the bruin grabbing trash from the dumpster by pushing open the plastic lid. It was ultimately caught in a culvert trap set by the commission and relocated outside the city.
Bergman said the bear was actually living in the city in a wooded area above Bigelow Boulevard, surviving on wild berries and dumpster garbage.
