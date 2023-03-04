Pa. plans for new system of antlerless permit allocation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Board of Game Commissioners is taking steps to restructure the process for obtaining antlerless deer licenses on the heels of a new law that scraps the “pink envelope” system of allocation.
The new law enables all license-issuing agents to sell antlerless deer licenses, meaning hunters in the 2023-24 license year will be able to purchase them online or anywhere else licenses are sold.
That does away with the longtime process in which county treasurers issued the antlerless permits through an application process.
Last month’s preliminary vote by the Board of Commissioners, if given final adoption, outlines the process by which licenses would be sold:
• antlerless licenses would be purchased online and at issuing agents; there would be no application by mail.
• antlerless licenses would go on sale during the first day of license sales, the fourth Monday in June.
• only residents could apply initially.
• application by nonresidents wouldn’t begin until the second Monday in July.
• a hunter could get only one license in the first round.
• a second round would begin the fourth Monday of July (both residents and nonresidents would be eligible).
• a hunter could get a second license in the second round for any WMU where tags are available.
• a third round would begin the second Monday of August.
• a hunter could get a third license in the third round.
• then, in what’s being identified as the fourth round, a hunter could buy additional licenses until reaching their personal limit of six. Additional licenses, if available, then could be purchased as the hunter harvests antlerless deer and reports them.
• in each round, antlerless license sales wouldn’t begin until 8 a.m.
The new process won’t be finalized until the board adopts it. Adjustments might be made before a final vote, which is scheduled for the April meeting.
After the new process is finalized, the Game Commission will be making several announcements to inform hunters what they should do to obtain their antlerless licenses.
The new, modernized process will increase convenience for hunters getting their antlerless deer licenses, said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans.
“A simpler, more convenient system is better for hunter satisfaction, and ultimately, hunter recruitment,” Burhans said.
Popular bear cam returns
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s popular bear cam is back.
After taking a year off, the Pennsylvania Game Commission has revived the bear cam livestream with a new location in Pike County, in the northeastern part of the state.
The 24/7 video feed monitors a mother black bear and her three cubs, who were born last month. The exact location of the den is not disclosed in order to protect the bears.
The remote-controlled camera includes both audio and night vision with the ability to pan, tilt and zoom. The highlights section on the live-streaming site will collect clips of the bear cubs wrestling together and the family venturing out of the den into the woods nearby.
The last time the bear cam was up and running was nearly two years ago at a Monroe County den.
On the bear cam in Pike County, viewers can listen for grunts, huffs and mumbles that the mother bear uses to communicate with her cubs. It’s also possible to spy nursing, purring or crying cubs.
Life jacket requirement cuts fatalities
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s mandatory cold-weather life jacket requirement has resulted in fewer boating fatalities over its 10 years, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission officials announced.
This regulation was adopted in 2012, requiring all boaters on boats less than 16 feet in length or any canoe, kayak, or standup paddleboard, to wear a life jacket from Nov.1 through April 30.
Boating accident data revealed that while the number of boating accidents during the cold weather months has remained comparable over the 10-year period, fatalities have decreased from 58% in 2012 to 17% in 2022.
While the majority of boating-related incidents occur during the spring and summer months when boating activity is highest in Pennsylvania, the largest percentage of fatalities has historically occurred during the cold weather months.
“Before the law went into effect, six out of ten people who went into the water during the cold month period, did not survive that capsizing. Now, with that law in place, with people wearing their lifejackets, that number is two out of ten. So, the numbers show that wearing a lifejacket makes a heck of a difference,” said John Mahn, boating committee chairman for the commission.
Couple sentenced for illegal guiding
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central Nebraska guiding and hunting business where numerous people have been convicted for violating federal laws that prohibit the trafficking of wildlife.
Federal prosecutors said the case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, ends all known prosecutions in a lengthy investigation that resulted in 39 convictions, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
The government contends Hidden Hills Outfitters near Broken Bow, its owners and others provided services to clients from around the country for the unlawful killing of nearly 100 animals.
The Bowmars pleaded guilty Oct. 19 to a misdemeanor conspiracy charge. Four more serious charges, including illegally baited hunting sites, were dropped.
They were sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay a $75,000 fine. They were also banned from any hunting activities in Nebraska during probation.
U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said the sentencing marks the end of prosecutions of known violations committed by owners, guides, and clients of Hidden Hills Outfitters.
In all, 39 people were convicted and more than $750,000 in fines, restitution and forfeitures were collected during the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.