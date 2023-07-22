Pa. Elk Expo July 29-30
Pa. Elk Expo July 29-30
BENEZETTE, Pa. — An annual celebration of Pennsylvania’s elk herd returns July 29-30 at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette.
The Keystone Elk Country Alliance and the visitor center hosts the annual Elk Expo, moved up to late July this year to allow winners of the coveted elk-hunting tags to begin planning and preparing for their hunt in the fall.
The Expo will again feature exhibits, seminars, a presentation by Pennsylvania Game Commission elk biologist Jeremy Banfield, entertainment, an elk calling contest and 100 vendors.
The highlight of the Expo, the lottery draw for the elk-hunting permits, will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Entrance is free, but there is a $5 fee to cover the shuttle service from downtown to the Expo.
The Expo opens at 9 a.m. each day. For more information go online to elkexpo.com.
Coyote attacks girl, dog in N.J.
MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Officials closed a dog park and other areas in a New Jersey nature reserve following an attack by what they called an “aggressive” coyote that bit a 13- year-old girl and a dog.
Essex County officials said the attack occurred in a wooded area near the dog park in the South Mountain Reservation.
The teenager was taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center with puncture wounds to her leg, a spokeswoman for Essex County Sheriff’s Office told reporters. WABC- TV and WPIX-TV reported that a woman was also attacked about 90 minutes later in the same area. There was no immediate word on that person’s condition.
County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said in a statement that after consulting with state fish and wildlife officials, authorities decided to keep the dog park and nearby picnic and parking areas closed for five days “out of an abundance of caution to protect the safety of the public.”
“We ask that anyone visiting the reservation be extremely cautious,” DiVincenzo said.
The 2,112-acre county-owned park in central Essex County includes parts of Maplewood, Millburn and West Orange townships.
