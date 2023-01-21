Vermont deer kill up slightly
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont deer hunters harvested about 17,400 whitetails during the 2022 hunting seasons, including an estimated 9,600 bucks, according to preliminary figures from the state Fish and Wildlife Department.
Vermont deer kill up slightly
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont deer hunters harvested about 17,400 whitetails during the 2022 hunting seasons, including an estimated 9,600 bucks, according to preliminary figures from the state Fish and Wildlife Department.
The final tally won’t be available for several weeks, but preliminary estimates show the harvest was higher than the 2021 season as well as the three-year average.
The buck harvest will be close to 9,600, which will be up from 9,133 in 2021 and near the three-year average of 9,482. The final antlerless deer harvest will be around 7,800, also similar to the previous 3-year average (7,651).
The archery season harvest, which accounts for much of the total antlerless deer harvest, will be the second highest on record, officials said.
“Hunting conditions were generally good in 2022,” said Nick Fortin, the department’s deer project leader. “Limited fall foods caused deer to move more and spend more time feeding in fields, which made it easier for hunters to locate them. Snow during much of the regular season in November also helped hunters locate and see deer.”
Yellowstone bison struck by vehicles
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — Just over a dozen bison were killed or had to be euthanized after they were struck by vehicles on U.S. Highway 191 just north of the town of West Yellowstone, the western entrance to Yellowstone National Park, officials said.
West Yellowstone Police Chief Mike Gavagan said three vehicles, including a semitruck, hit the bison.
Some bison were killed in the collisions and others were put down due to the severity of their injuries, leaving a total of 13 bison dead.
No one in the vehicles was injured, NBC Montana reported.
It was dark at the time of the crash, making it hard for the drivers to see the bison. The animals’ eyes don’t reflect light like deer do, contributing to the difficulty in seeing them on the road, officials said.
January elk hunt scrapped in Michigan
LANSING, Michigan — Michigan is scrapping its special January elk hunt because hunters were so successful during the state’s regular elk season in several counties.
Members of the Natural Resources Commission unanimously voted to eliminate the special hunt, following testimony from wildlife officials who said the January hunt hasn’t been implemented since 2008 because hunters meet the annual harvest goal during the regular season.
The state estimates Michigan is home to about 1,280 elk. Last year, the DNR drew 260 permits out of 49,100 applicants to hunt elk. Stewart said hunters who are drawn generally use guides to find elk, and their success rate is generally 75-90%.
One hundred elk hunting licenses were awarded for the September and October hunting season and 160 licenses were awarded for the December hunt.
The elk hunt is limited to Antrim, Crawford, Oscoda, Alpena, Montmorency, Otsego, Presque Isle, Cheboygan and Emmet counties.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
