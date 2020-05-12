Pa. Game Commission launches podcast
Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched a new podcast, “Call of the Outdoors,” a series of episodes focused on wildlife, hunting, habitat and conservation across the Keystone State.
The podcast is hosted by Game Commission Marketing Director and world turkey calling champion Matt Morrett.
“We are really excited and proud to share this podcast with people who love Pennsylvania wildlife as much as we do at the Game Commission,” said Morrett. “Listeners will get an inside look into how wildlife is managed here in Penn’s Woods and hopefully gain a new sense of knowledge and pride in their state wildlife agency.”
The first three episodes, released in conjunction with Pennsylvania’s spring gobbler season, feature country music superstar Blake Shelton, TV hunting personality Michael Waddell and Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans.
Future episodes will focus on wildlife, habitat, hunting, conservation and law enforcement while shedding light on what’s happening behind the scenes at the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Episodes are available online at www.calloftheoutdoorspgc.com. Listeners can also subscribe and download podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Store, Spotify and Stitcher.
N.Y. fishing regs guide available for download
Albany, N.Y. — New York’s 2020-21 Freshwater Fishing Digest is now available – sort of.
Normally, hard copies are available where fishing licenses are sold. But most businesses remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, DEC officials are encouraging anglers to download the digital or PDF version of the regs guide.
Copies of the guide can be found at:
Lake Ontario fishing boat survey canceled
Cape Vincent, N.Y. — DEC has canceled the 2020 Lake Ontario fishing boat survey, which serves as a major tool in gauging the quality of fishing on the big lake as well as fishing pressure.
The cancellation of the survey is a product of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey runs each year from April 15 through Sept. 30 and utilizes two crews of two agents each who typically use boats to intercept and interview anglers returning from their fishing trip.
“Given that adequate social distancing cannot be effectively maintained during this interview process, DEC will not conduct the survey for the first time since 1985,” officials said in a news release.
Lab pups begin K-9 training in Pennsylvania
Harrisburg, Pa. — A trio of Labrador retriever puppies have joined the Pennsylvania Game Commission and begun their K-9 training with their handlers.
The newest K-9s – Ayla, Kya and Cali – will be trained to detect the scents of deer, elk, bear, turkey and waterfowl. They’ll also learn to find objects such as live or fired shell casings, firearms, bows, knives, phones, wallets and more.
Overt Special Investigator Shawn Barron and K-9 Ayla serve in the commission’s Southwest Region. Overt Special Investigator Steve Brussese and K-9 Kya will be serving the Southcentral Region, while Overt Special Investigator Tyler Kreider and K-9 Cali will be serving the Southeast Region following their training.
The commission now has six K-9 teams – one in each of the agency’s regions – to assist game wardens with cases across the state. All six K-9s can detect articles, discover evidence, and track humans and wildlife.
The Game Commissionin 2015 resurrected its K-9 program, and the teams assist game wardens in in locating and retrieving physical evidence related to game law violations.
The call volume for the K-9 teams has increased every year and prompted the additions to the K-9 unit. Call volume from other agencies requesting the commission’s K-9 teams has also increased.
