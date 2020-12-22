Tioga County hunter arrows record buck
Wellsboro, Pa. — A Tioga County hunter shot a record book buck while hunting with a recurve bow on public land Oct. 9.
Cory Gulvas, of Wellsboro, arrowed the monster 11-point buck, capping a pursuit that began several years ago when he located shed antlers from the big whitetail.
The buck’s main beams topped 33 inches, and the rack was officially scored at 171 1/8 inches following a mandatory 60-day drying period.
Gulvas, a native of Dubois, is known for his relentless search for shed antlers as well as his use of traditional archery equipment. He’s the son of Denny Gulvas, who is generally regarded as one of the finest turkey callers in history and a 2019 inductee into the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Hall of Fame.
“To even have an opportunity to see such a magnificent trophy like this here in Pa. would be incredible,” Gulvas posted on his Facebook page.
“Arrowing him at 18 yards with a recurve bow is truly amazing!”
Pair of state records for New Jersey anglers
Trenton, N.J. — New Jersey anglers, including a Pennsylvania resident, caught a pair of new state record fish in 2020, state fish and wildlife officials said.
Daniel Sandorff of Port Murray, N.J., took the new state record grass carp while bowfishing on May 27.
The fish weighed in at 76 pounds, 11 ounces 10 pounds, 13 ounces more than the previous state mark. Sandoff was bowfishing from a boat on the Delaware River when he harvested the fish.
Ed DiMarcantonio of Wayne, Pa., reeled in a new state record smooth dogfish on May 31 that weighed in at an even 22 pounds, eclipsing the old record by more than two pounds. Ed was fishing the Strathmere Beach saltwater when he landed the fish.
ESPN to air AKC National Championship
New York — The biggest dog show in the country – the AKC National Championship – will air on ESPN, the American Kennel Club and ESPN announced earlier this month.
Nearly 5,300 dogs entered the AKC event that was won by Wasabi the Pekingese last year, almost twice as many dogs as usually take part in the prestigious Westminster dog show.
The three-hour ABC broadcast of the competition will be shown on Jan. 17.
The AKC, which has collaborated on “ESPN Dog Day” and “ESPN Puppy Day,” will produce other championships and competitions for the network that feature dog agility and skills.
Next year’s Westminster show, presented live on Fox, has been shifted because of COVID-19 concerns from its usual mid-February date to June 12-13 outdoors at an estate in Tarrytown, N.Y., about 25 miles north of Manhattan. It will mark the first time since 1920 that the Westminster best in show hasn’t been awarded at Madison Square Garden.
