Property dispute leads to shooting deaths
ALBURGH, Vt. (AP) — Two men are dead and a third injured in a shooting in the town of Alburgh that followed an escalating dispute over access to a property for hunting, the Vermont State Police said.
During a news conference in Alburgh, State Police Capt. Scott Dunlap said the dispute had been building for about a week.
“It seems like it reached a boiling point last night,” Dunlap said.
The shooting, which was reported just before 10 p.m. Nov. 26, took place in the home of one of the people involved.
U.S. Border Patrol agents were the first to arrive.
Two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 50s, were found dead. The third man, who is in his late 20s, was hospitalized. Police said Sunday he was in critical but stable condition.
Police described the three victims as friends.
College anglers land $1M prize
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Two Auburn University students have won the $1 million first-place prize in the Bass Pro Shops U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships.
Logan Parks, a senior, and Tucker Smith, a sophomore, topped 350 teams in the three-day event at Table Rock Lake in Ridgedale, Missouri, pulling in five fish for a total of 16.41 pounds.
The tournament, which celebrated Bass Pro Shops 50th anniversary and also raised money and awareness for conservation, aired Dec. 5 on NBC.
Parks and Smith split the prize and also went home with 2022 Toyota Tundra CrewMax trucks and Nitro Z21 bass boats for their efforts.
“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” said Parks, 23, who will graduate in December with degrees in supply chain management and information systems management. “We woke up this morning thinking it was a dream, but then we looked at our phones and realized it wasn’t. We’re just blown away.”
Smith, a 20-year-old marketing major who won three Bassmaster national titles in high school, said they were “speechless. To win a tournament of this caliber is amazing.”
Auburn’s team topped the duo of Joseph Nicholson and Gary Sterkel, both of Cleveland, by just .23 of a pound in the final tally to take home the win.
Sterkel and Nicholson won the second-place prize of $200,000. Chris Martin, of Nixa, Missouri, and Kevin Burnett, of Cape Fair, Missouri, took the third-place prize of $50,000.
N.Y. hunter dies in Thanksgiving Day shooting incident
PHELPS, N.Y. — A 28-year old Gorham man was killed in a hunting accident Thanksgiving Day in Phelps.
Zachary Barse shot a deer and was attempting to track it on the north side of Cross Road when the incident occurred. Investigators said the track led back in the general direction of Barse’s hunting partner’s tree stand. As Barse approached the area, 61-year old Kevin Hudson, of Clifton Springs, took a shot. The shot struck Barse. Hudson called 9-1-1 and administered CPR until first responders arrived but Barse had passed away.
Police say Barse was wearing camouflage and no blaze orange clothing at the time of the shooting. Barse and Hudson were acquaintances.
The incident remains under investigation.
Errant shot kills Pa. hunter
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 71-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season when he was struck by a shot fired 300 yards away.
William Tripp, of Elizabethtown, was hunting in Cambria County with friends and family on a gas line when a minor who was also hunting on the same gas line shot at deer and missed.
The coroner said that the bullet then went approximately 300 yards and struck Tripp in the head.
Fatal accident in Pa. bear season
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A retired police officer was killed in a hunting accident on the opening day of Pennsylvania’s bear season last month.
Gary R. Hunt, 64, had retired as police officer in 2020 after 27 years of service with the City of Corry Police Department.
He was hunting with his adult nephew on State Game Lands 197 in Columbus Township, Warren County, when his nephew’s rifle discharged accidentally and struck him in the abdomen, officials said.
An incident report from the Pennsylvania Game Commission said Hunt’s nephew, 42, was crossing a creek when he slipped and a shot was fired from his .270 rifle. Hunt died at the scene before a rescue crew could arrive.
Pennsylvania State Police said an investigation into the incident will be led by the Game Commission, which will test the rifle to determine if there was a malfunction. Jason Amory, a Game Commission spokesperson, said a preliminary investigation indicates the shooting “was just a horrible accident.”
