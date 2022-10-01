Ex-commissioner Fox dies
TROY, Pa. — Charlie Fox, a former deputy game warden in Bradford County who served on the board of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, including time as its president, died Sept. 19.
A retired teacher and vice principal in the Troy Area School District, Fox was active as a hunter education instructor for many years, as well as in the NRA Youth Education Summit. He was also instrumental on the establishment of the Mill Cove Environmental Center and in the area’s hosting of the national Youth Hunter Education Challenge event.
A celebration of life will be held Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. in the Troy Sale Barn.
Game lands tour Oct. 9
CANTON, Pa. — A driving tour of State Game Lands No. 12 in Bradford County will be hosted by the Pennsylvania Game Commission on Sunday, Oct. 9.
The tour will begin at 9 a.m. and along the way will highlight habitat enhancements, infrastructure improvements and hunting opportunities.
The 28-mile, self-guided, circular driving tour through the game lands will take about two hours to complete.
State Game Lands 12 consists of nearly 24,480 acres in Bradford County.
The route will start at the game lands parking lot on top of Wheelerville Mountain on Route 154, just south of Canton.
Vehicles with good ground clearance are recommended.
The route travels east to the Barclay Cemetery, then down the hill to Laquin before turning west onto the railroad grade to Wheelerville.
The tour ends at the intersection with Route 154 in Wheelerville.
The tour goes by Sunfish Pond County Park, so a picnic lunch may be the order of the day. A pocket guide with historical information and photographs will be provided to each vehicle at the start of the tour.
Charges in Vt. hunter shooting
MONTPELIER, Vt. — A Vermont man has been charged by the state’s Warden Service in connection with the shooting of a bear hunter earlier this month.
Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton, faces felony charges of aggravated assault and negligent use of a gun, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.
The charges stem from the shooting of 35-year-old James Cameron of Fairfax, Vt., who continues to recover from his injuries.
Investigators say Cameron was walking to a tree stand in a wooded area when he was struck in the abdomen by a single gunshot fired by Gaudette, who claimed that he mistook the victim for a bear.
Neither hunter was wearing blaze orange clothing at the time of the incident.
‘Bluetongue’ found in L.I. deer
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Three deer on Long Island have tested positive for bluetongue, which is closely related to the Epizootic HemorrhagicDisease (EHD), DEC officials announced.
It’s the first time the bluetongue virus was detected in New York deer.
It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year.
DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
Both viruses are often fatal to deer. They are transmitted by biting midges and outbreaks are most common in late summer and early fall when the tiny insects are abundant. Diseases caused by the viruses are usually not spread directly from deer to deer, and humans cannot be infected by deer or bites from the midges.
There is no treatment or means to prevent EHD or BT in free-ranging deer.
The EHD virus was first confirmed in New York in 2007 with relatively small outbreaks in Albany, Rensselaer, and Niagara counties, and in Rockland County in 2011. In 2020, a large EHD outbreak occurred in the lower Hudson Valley, centered in Putnam and Orange counties, with reports from the public of approximately 1,500 dead deer.
In 2021 the outbreak shifted and DEC received more than 2,000 reports of dead deer primarily in Ulster, Dutchess, Columbia, Oswego, and Jefferson counties.
