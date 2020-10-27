CWD regs mean planning for border-crossing deer hunters
Sayre, Pa. — Deer hunters who cross the border into Pennsylvania or New York have to do a little planning again this season to comply with the regulations in both states designed to prevent the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.
The fatal neurological disease in whitetails has, at this point, been restricted to several southeastern and central counties in Pennsylvania, and it hasn’t been seen in New York state since an initial detection in central New York back in 2005.
And wildlife officials in both states would like to keep it that way.
As a result, both states have implemented regulations governing the transport of hunter-killed whitetails across state lines. The regulations will again impact scores of Keystone State hunters who trek to New York, as well as Empire State whitetail hunters who visit Pennsylvania.
Hunters are prohibited from returning into New York state with whole carcasses or intact heads of deer, elk, moose, or caribou harvested anywhere outside New York. Only the deboned meat, cleaned skull cap, antlers with no flesh attached, raw or processed cape or hide, clean teeth or lower jaw, and finished taxidermy products of CWD-susceptible animals may be brought into New York state.
Officials said whole carcasses that are illegally imported into New York will be confiscated and destroyed.
Similar rules are in place in Pennsylvania, which annually sees an influx of thousands of hunters from New York and other neighboring states.
Pennsylvania regulations prohibit the importation of any high-risk parts or materials from cervids harvested, taken, or killed in other areas where CWD has been detected, including neighboring New York state.
“Although CWD has been detected in both captive and free-ranging deer, the Game Commission’s goal continues to be to prevent further introductions of CWD into our state and to prevent spread within the state,” Commission officials said on the agency’s web site. “The movement of high-risk carcass parts is a potential avenue through which CWD could be spread.”
What it means for border-crossing hunters is a need for a game plan in the event a deer is harvested. That typically involves lining up a deer processor (butcher) on the side of the border in which the whitetail was taken, or perhaps quartering and boning out the deer to abide by the CWD regulations in both states and bringing in only those deer parts deemed acceptable.
Hunting license sales soar amid pandemic
Royal Oak, Mich. — Wildlife officials in Michigan, as well as other states, are seeing a influx of new hunters this season, and are attributing it to the coronavirus pandemic.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials had issued 751,310 deer hunting licenses at last check, up sharply from 584,802 in 2019. Officials said many hunters purchased licenses for antlerless deer hunting, as well as for the firearms and archery seasons.
A mid-September DNR report indicated overall participation in deer hunting was up nearly 27 percent compared to the same period of last year, and overall participation in all types of hunting was up 121 percent.
Those numbers come before the state’s single biggest day for hunting license sales – the weekend before the regular firearms deer season in mid-November.
“We’re very excited about this,” said Kristen Phillips, chief of marketing and outreach for the Michigan DNR. “I’m trying to keep my expectations in check.”
Officials in Michigan and other states seeing an increase in license sales note that the upswing is important in managing the states’ deer herds, and the jump is helping offset the number of hunters who “age out” of the sport and are typically replaced by fewer younger hunters.
