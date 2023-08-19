‘Turtleman’ featured guest at North Rome event
ROME, Pa. — Ernie Brown Jr., known better as “The Turtleman” through his TV show “Call of the Wildman,” will be the featured guest at the North Rome Wesleyan Church 2023 Sportsman’s Expo here Saturday, Sept. 9.
The free event, which includes a free pig roast dinner, will be held along Route 187 across from the Dollar General store in Rome and will feature over 30 local and national vendors and exhibits.
The Turtleman will be on hand all day for a meet and greet session. The popular Call of the Wildman show featured Brown, his friend Neal James, and his dog Lolly as they operated a nuisance wildlife removal business. The show was filmed primarily near his Lebanon, Kentucky home.
The day’s schedule – the show opens at 11 a.m. – includes a noon seminar by Steve and Paula Piatt on Newfoundland moose hunting; a 1 p.m. session by Jack Wentzel on blood tracking with dogs; a 2 p.m. turkey calling contest; the pig roast dinner donated by Callear’s BBQ and Shores Sisters at 3:30; and guest speaker Turtleman at 5 p.m.
Door prize drawings, including a crossbow, will be held following the guest speaker. For more information go to the North Rome Sportsman Banquet Facebook page.
Bear attacks man in Montour County
DANVILLE, Pa. — A Montour County man was injured in a rare black bear attack when he encountered the bruin in his garage last month.
Sixty-year-old John Swartz of Danville was in his garage shutting off a garden hose faucet and didn’t realize the bear had entered his garage, where a garbage bag was located.
Swartz stumbled into the bear in the dark garage and the bruin reacted by hitting him in the head. He was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment, which included a tetanus shot.
State troopers responded to the scene and a Pennsylvania Game Commission officer set up a culbert trap to try and capture the animal.
In a separate incident in Luzerne County, Game Commission officials announced it had captured and euthanized a bear that attacked two small children in Luzerne County.
That bear attacked a 14-month-old and a 5-year-old was they played in the driveway of their Wright Township home near Mountain Top on May 22. The children were treated for injuries and released from a hospital.
Snakeheads a concern in lower Susquehanna
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has issued a strong advisory to encourage anglers who catch invasive Northern Snakeheads in the lower Susquehanna River and elsewhere to report and dispose of any fish caught.
This advisory follows multiple Northern Snakehead captures in Conowingo Reservoir by anglers and natural resource agency biologists this summer, including the first evidence of Northern Snakehead reproduction in the reservoir.
The PFBC and partner natural resource agencies have been conducting surveillance monitoring for Northern Snakeheads in the lower Susquehanna River since May of 2020, when 21 fish passed the Conowingo Dam during fish lift operations for native migratory fish passage. While Northern Snakehead abundance currently appears to be low in Conowingo Reservoir, documentation of reproduction is concerning, officials said.
“Northern Snakeheads are voracious predators and may cause declines in important sport fisheries, such as bass and panfish, and may inhibit recovery efforts for species of conservation concern in the region such as American Shad and Chesapeake Logperch,” said Sean Hartzell, the Commission’s aquatic invasive species coordinator. “This is a critical time to protect the Susquehanna River from further expansion of invasive Northern Snakeheads by removing them to reduce adverse impacts.”
Conowingo Reservoir is managed jointly by the PFBC and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The Fish and Boat Commission is reminding anglers to harvest or properly dispose of any Northern Snakeheads caught and report captures from Pennsylvania waters to the Commission at www.fishandboat.com.
