Pa. waives three-license antlerless deer tag limit
Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania hunters now have the opportunity to apply for and receive additional antlerless deer licenses as long as those licenses remain available, and provided that a hunter holds no more than six unfilled antlerless licenses at a time.
The state’s Board of Commissioners adopted a measure that removes the three-license limit for antlerless deer hunters statewide.
Hunters will continue to mail antlerless-license applications to county treasurers, as required by law. Applications will follow the same schedule as in years past, where residents, and later nonresidents, are permitted to apply for a license in the opening round, and in each of two successive rounds for any Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) where licenses remain. Then, in early September, over-the-counter sales will begin, and hunters can pick up a fourth, fifth and sixth antlerless license in any WMU where licenses remain, either by going to a county treasurer’s office to purchase them or sending an application by mail.
Once a hunter obtains six licenses, the hunter can’t purchase additional licenses without first harvesting deer and reporting them. At no time is a hunter able to possess more than six unfilled antlerless licenses.
But there is no limit on the total number of licenses a hunter can obtain in a license year. As long as licenses remain available, and a hunter holds fewer than six unfilled antlerless licenses, the hunter can purchase another. A hunter without an antlerless deer license can purchase six licenses at a time over-the-counter starting in September.
The proposal to remove the three-license limit for antlerless deer hunters statewide is intended to ensure that licenses allocated within a WMU are issued “to the fullest extent possible,” Commission officials said in a news release.
In some units not all antlerless tags – designed to generate a harvest that will keep deer numbers in check – are sold.
Digital license option in Pa.
Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Board of Game Commissioners earlier this month agreed to allow digital hunting and furtaking licenses to be carried afield as an alternative to carrying certain paper licenses.
Pennsylvania’s new hunting and furtaker licensing system, HuntFishPA, is equipped to provide hunters and trappers electronic versions of the licenses they buy.
Harvest tags will continue to be issued in physical form on durable stock, officials said. Harvest tags still need to be carried in the field when hunting in big-game seasons or trapping seasons when harvest tags are used.
But for other hunting and trapping opportunities, eLicenses now are a permitted substitute for hunters and trappers to carry in the field.
Hunters and trappers buying licenses online will continue to be mailed all durable-stock license panels, including harvest tags, and will also be given access to eLicenses.
Those buying licenses from an issuing agent will be issued harvest tags at the time of purchase and will have the opportunity to have digital licenses provided through email.
“We’re always looking to improve our customer’s experiences, and with the launch of our new HuntFishPA online system, we’re able to provide the additional convenience of a digital license, which provides hunters and trappers access to their license documents on any mobile device,” said Deana Vance, director of the Game Commission’s Bureau of Automated Technology Services.
“It’s an option many might prefer.” There is no additional fee to retrieve eLicense products from HuntFishPA, but regular fees still apply for the replacement of harvest tags, or where the customer opts for a physical reprint of the license.
Montana backcountry guide dies after grizzling mauling
West Yellowstone, Mont. (AP) — A Montana backcountry guide has died after he was mauled by a large grizzly bear that was probably defending a nearby moose carcass just outside Yellowstone National Park, officials said.
Charles “Carl’’ Mock, 40, who lived in the park gateway community of West Yellowstone, died two days after he was attacked while fishing alone in a forested area along the Madison River several miles north of West Yellowstone, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Christine Koosman said.
The male bear was later shot and killed when it charged wildlife workers investigating the attack.
The moose carcass was found about 50 yards from the site of the attack, said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen.
Mock, who suffered significant scalp and facial wounds, managed to call 911 after the attack and was found after searchers looked for him for about 50 minutes.
He was transported by toboggan and snowmobile to an ambulance before being taken to a hospital in the small city of Idaho Falls, where he died, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mock was a guide at Backcountry Adventures, which provides snowmobile rentals and tours in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding areas of national forest, according to the company’s Facebook page.
A fundraising website set up on Mock’s behalf following the mauling said he was passionate about the outdoors and a beloved guide for Yellowstone visitors.
The grizzly was later killed after it charged a group of seven game wardens and other personnel as they approached the scene of the attack. Several people fired at the animal and it died about 20 yards from the group, Jacobsen said.
Officials said they are confident the bear that was killed is the one that attacked Mock.
