Pa. hunting licenses on sale
Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania hunting licenses went on sale June 14 for the new license year that begins July 1.
A complete list of licensing requirements can be found at www.pgc.pa.gov .
The 2021-2022 license year will again include thee days of Sunday hunting –Nov. 14; Nov. 21; and Nov. 28. But unlike last year, when those Sundays were open only for deer or bear hunting, this year they’re open for other species that are in season, too, except turkeys and migratory game birds.
Many hunters will likely purchase their licenses early, ahead of the July 12 opening of doe license application process (July 19 for nonresidents) and the
July 31 deadline to apply for the elk permit lottery.
A total of 187 elk permits will be doled out through the lottery this year, including a record 56 bull tags.
Hunting licenses can be purchased online at https://huntfish.pa.gov , a newly launched licensing platform. A map to locate a license issuing agent near you can be found on the Licenses and Permits page at www.pgc.pa.gov .
N.Y. deer plan would mandate blaze orange
Albany, N.Y. — New York state’s finalized deer management plan includes a regulation that would mandate the wearing of blaze orange or pink, a proposal seen as long overdue by Southern Zone hunters but generally opposed in the state’s vast Northern Zone.
The plan – subject to final approval following a public comment period that ends Aug. 8 – would also extend the legal hunting hours for deer and bear to begin 30 minutes before sunrise and end 30 minutes after sunset, a move DEC officials said is “consistent with legal hunting hours in most other states.”
The plan outlines strategies to manage deer populations across the state, where deer density varies widely in rural, urban, and suburban areas.
The proposal continues a push to encourage – but not mandate – hunters to pass on yearling bucks and “let them grow,” and also encourages the use of non-lead ammunition to reduce lead exposure of non-targeted wildlife.
The entire plan can be viewed on DEC’s website at dec.ny.gov.
DEC is accepting public comments on the proposed regulation changes through Aug. 8 by emailing: WildlifeRegs@dec.ny.gov (use “Big Game Hunting Rules” in the subject line).
Tioga, Chemung approve youth hunting regs
Horseheads, N.Y. — Chemung and Tioga county legislatures have officially approved an “opt-in” that will allow 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer and bear with a firearm or crossbow this fall.
State lawmakers earlier this year adopted the youth hunting plan under a two-year trial, but required individual counties to sign onto the proposal. Several counties across the state have done just that.
Chemung County Executive Chris Moss signed the local law during a ceremony at the county fairgrounds allowing 12 and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow.
The Tioga County Legislature gave its approval to the proposal last week.
The expanded youth hunting regulations expire in 2023 and will need to be extended or more permanent.
The proposal allows 12- and 13-year-old licensed hunters to hunt deer with a rifle, shotgun, or muzzleloading firearm in areas where firearms may be used during hunting seasons, including the youth big game hunting weekend.
Those youths may also hunt with a crossbow during the times when other hunters may use crossbows; they must be supervised by an experienced, licensed adult hunter who maintains physical control over the youth hunter at all times.
Both the youth and adult mentor must wear fluorescent orange or pink clothing and remain at ground level (no tree stand use).
