New CWD case in Pa. tight to N.Y. border
Harrisburg, Pa. — A case of Chronic Wasting Disease in a single deer on a Warren County hunting preserve has prompted the state Department of Agriculture to quarantine the preserve for five years.
The other whitetails in the western Pennsylvania facility were dispatched and tested for the fatal neurological disease; no other positives were detected. Officials did not identify the facility by name.
The discovery will result in the creation of a new “CWD Management Area” to manage deer harvest and increase testing for the disease. The boundaries of the new area will be established in the coming weeks, Game Commission and Ag Department officials said.
Due to its proximity to the New York state border, it will likely prompt officials there to develop a plan to keep CWD out of the state, where it has not been seen since 2005 in central New York.
“Pennsylvania has taken CWD very seriously, taking aggressive steps to contain the disease, using a scientific, fact-based approach,” State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill said. “We will continue to investigate and implement rigorous controls on any business whose deer may have been exposed, and we are working with New York state regulatory partners to mitigate the threat.”
The Pa. Department of Agriculture oversees the state’s deer farming industry. Pennsylvania’s 760 breeding farms, hunting preserves and hobby farms provide breeding does, breeder and trophy bucks, semen, embryos, antlers and urine products to Pennsylvania and states across the nation.
Many of the CWD cases in the state have been linked to captive facilities.
Hunters who harvest deer in DMAs may not transport those deer outside of a DMA without first removing the high-risk deer parts.
Pa. officials extradite accused game law violator
Harrisburg, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man who fled to Kentucky to avoid his arrest on numerous game law violations has been extradited back to the Keystone State to face the charges, State police returned 41-year-old Zachary Scheffel, formerly of Milroy, Pa., in Mifflin County, and he was turned over to Pennsylvania Game Commission officials and sent to Mifflin County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.
He faces 72 counts, including two felonies in connection with a series of game law violations, as well as a charge of making, repairing or selling offensive weapons.
The FBI is also investigating allegations Scheffel made death threats against the game warden who arrested him, the judge presiding over his case and others.
This case is believed to be the first time a fugitive facing game-law charges from Pennsylvania was extradited from another state.
Scheffel was charged last after the execution of a search warrant uncovered a multitude of game law violations, including two felony charges for the unlawful killing or taking of deer. Scheffel’s, whose hunting and trapping privileges had been revoked for previous game law violations, was found to be in unlawful possession of a number of game animals, furbearers and wildlife parts, including two racks from whitetail bucks, numerous other deer parts, and accoons, opossums, chipmunks and a muskrat.
Before facing the charges, Scheffel fled Pennsylvania to Kentucky. He was located there and police obtained information that Scheffel had told others he planned to return to Pennsylvania May 13 to kill “any law enforcement he comes in contact with, specifically the State Game Warden in Mifflin County” who charged him, as well as the judge and two other individuals involved in the case.
The Kentucky State Police, along with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, apprehended Scheffel on May 10 and took him into custody, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission began the process of extraditing him back to Pennsylvania.
Scheffel faces two felony counts of unlawfully killing or taking of big game; two counts of unlawful acts concerning licenses; 33 counts of unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife; two counts of unlawful devices and methods; 18 counts of exercising the privileges granted by a permit without first securing the required permit; 15 counts of unlawful acts concerning the taking of furbearers; and a misdemeanor count of making, repairing or selling offensive weapons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.