Online hunter ed course offered in N.Y.
Albany — DEC officials have announced the availability of an online hunter education course in light of the statewide cancellations of the traditional in-person courses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move came ahead of the state’s popular youth turkey hunt weekend (April 25-26) for hunters ages 12-15, and also prior to the May 1 regular season spring gobbler kickoff.
The online course is available to anyone ages 11 and older and can be completed from a computer, Tablet, or smart phone at any time. Students who complete the online course and “virtual field day,” and pass the final exam, will receive their hunter education certificate and can purchase a hunting license.
Only hunters ages 12 or older may purchase a license and head afield this spring.
The cost of the course is $19.95. The online course will be available April 15 through June 30 on the Kalkomey website, located at:
Pa. anglers can display license on phone
Harrisburg, Pa. — To reduce unnecessary travel and social contact amid health concerns, anglers and boaters will be able to display their fishing license, launch permit, or boat registration renewal digitally on a phone or other mobile device as proof of possession.
The change, announced by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, will allow customers who may be unable to, or feel uncomfortable visiting a store to purchase a fishing license, launch permit, or boat registration renewal.
Purchases can be made using the FishBoatPA app or computer through The Outdoor Shop ( www.pa.wildlifelicense.com) and not have to possess a printed copy of the document. Upon purchase of a fishing license, a pdf file containing an image of your license is provided and can be saved to a mobile device or computer.
Also, with each boating-related transaction, customers will receive a digital receipt that serves a temporary permit or registration valid for immediate use.
Eventually, customers will receive validation decals and registration cards in the mail from the PFBC, which can take several weeks.
A digital copy of the pdf, photo, or screenshot of your fishing license, launch permit or boat registration on your phone or mobile device will all be accepted as proof of possession.
Fox president of Game Commission board
Harrisburg, Pa. — Troy resident Charles Fox has been appointed president of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Board of Game Commissioners.
Fox’s appointment came during the board’s quarterly meeting.
Fox, who represents District 5 in northcentral Pennsylvania, will serve as president; Stanley I. Knick Jr., of Dupont, who represents District 7 in northeastern Pennsylvania, will serve as vice president; and Michael F. Mitrick, of York, who represents District 6 in southcentral Pennsylvania, will serve as secretary.
Online license buying encouraged
Albany — DEC is encouraging hunters, trappers, and anglers to purchase sporting licenses online to help further limit the community spread of COVID-19.
Sporting licenses may be purchased online at any time, and anglers may use their privileges immediately by simply carrying their transaction number (DEC-LS#) with them while afield. Anglers, hunters, and trappers may also use the HuntFishNY mobile app to display an electronic copy of their license.
The HuntFishNY app is available for download through the Apple App or Google Play stores. Back tags and carcass tags must still be mailed, and customers should allow 10-14 days for receipt of their tags.
Go to www.dec.ny.gov for more information.
