Remington bankruptcy sale
gets approval from court
Syracuse, N.Y. — A bankruptcy judge has paved the way for the sale of a portion of Remington’s firearms business, including the storied gunmaker’s huge factory in central New York.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Clifton R. Jessup last month approved the sale of Remington’s “non-Marlin” firearms business to the investment firm of Roundhill Group LLC for $13 million.
The sale includes Remington’s Ilion, N.Y., facility, as well as a handgun barrel factory in Lenoir City, Tenn.
The fate of Remington’s New York factory is unknown; Roundhill has yet to issue any public statements on the purchase. But some analysts speculate that the aging Herkimer County facility could remain in operation since Roundhill doesn’t have another factory to take over production.
Roundhill was one of seven successful bidders in the court-approved auction of Remington’s businesses. Vista Outdoor Inc. saw its $81.4 million bid for Remington’s ammunition and accessories business approved.
In total, the sales will raise $155 million to be applied to Remington’s debt.
Remington, founded in Ilion in 1816, filed for Chapter 11 production under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in July.
Pheasant stocking
sites announced
Harrisburg, Pa. — Several locations in Bradford and Sullivan counties will receive stockings of pheasants this season, the Pennsylvania Game Commission has announced.
In Bradford County, stocking locations for the regular season, which begins Oct. 24, include State Game Lands numbers 36, 123, 219, 239, 250 and 289, as well as Mount Pisgah State Park.
Sullivan County stocking sites include State Game Lands 13 and 66, as well as Ricketts Glen State Park.
The Commission also announced specific pheasant stocking locations for the youth pheasant season, which runs from Oct. 10-17. Those Bradford County sites are SGL 36 (west side of Falls Creek Road, south of Red’s Road); SGL 70 (the field complex north of Buchanan Road); SGL 123 (Stacey’s Pond Tract, fields north and east of Checkerville Road; fields east of Berrytown Road; and fields along Game Lands Road); SGL 219 (north of Hickeys Rocks Road, west of Irish Hill Road, and southwest of Montrose Turnpike); SGL 239; SGL 250 (east of Rienze Road); and SGL 289 (the fields on both sides of Steam Hollow Road).
In Sullivan County, stocking sites for the youth season are Ricketts Glen State Park (hay fields on east side of Route 487, just north of Lake Jean and south of the Red Rock Job Corps).
Pa. eyes revamping
doe license process
Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania Game Commission staff last month appeared before the Board of Commissioners to deliver a report on the application process for antlerless deer licenses.
While the existing process is required by state law, and can’t be changed by the Game Commission unless the General Assembly first passes legislation that amends the law, the commissioners asked staff in July to proactively review the process.
Existing state law requires that antlerless deer licenses be issued by county treasurers. But some board members – as well as hunters – view the process as archaic and are looking for a more streamlined option.
Game Commission staff determined the existing automated license system used by the agency is capable of issuing antlerless licenses, either on a first-come, first-serve basis, or through lottery. Staff identified its preferred option is selling antlerless deer licenses on a first-come, first-serve basis, and identified a procedure and plan for implementing this process.
The Commission will now continue to work with the General Assembly on amending Title 34 to allow for modernization of the antlerless license sale process.
Land acqusitions
include Bradford tract
Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners today approved a host of land acquisitions that would add more than 430 acres to state game lands.
The approved acquisitions include a donation of 139 acres adjoining State Game Lands 219 in Warren Township, Bradford County. The property would be donated by The Conservation Fund, which is acquiring it with funding provided by Williams Companies for voluntary mitigation as a result of impacts associated with the Constitution Pipeline project in Susquehanna County.
Regulations advance on
use of night vision optics
Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Game Commission has approved the use of night vision and infrared (thermal) optics for hunting furbearers, including coyotes.
The change won’t take effect until the new regulation is reviewed and published, officials said. State lawmakers earlier this year authorized the commission to regulate the devices, which were previously prohibited by state law.
“The Commission has listened to the hunters,” Commissioner Brian Hoover said.
