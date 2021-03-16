This fine publication was first offered in the December issue of Pennsylvania Game News. I have followed Bob’s writings for a number of years. I ordered his book in time to receive it as my personal Christmas present. Bob is also a long time fellow member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association.
At age 75, I have been reading outdoor publications since at least age 15. They include Outdoor Life and Field & Stream Magazines plus many other outdoor writers including Jack O’Connor, Ned Smith, and Larry Kohler.
Bob Sopchick is in a class with few others. His style of writing is so descriptive that one can just marvel at his prose. Penn’s Woods Passages is a book of 65 short stories that Bob have selected from his vast collection of writings over the years. He wrote monthly columns for Pennsylvania Game news over the years with his own artwork. The results are simply “outstanding.” That is also a military term seldom used; but to convey a job done so well that it merits high praise.
The fine thing about Bob’s stories is that any outdoor loving person, not just hunters, will enjoy his columns. The 300-plus pages are profusely illustrated with drawings and paintings, making it a treat for the eye as well as the heart.
You can order this book directly from the Pennsylvania Game Commission in a number of ways. I called their toll free telephone number at: 1-888-888-3459.
You can also order online at their “Outdoor Shop” at www.pgc.pa.gov. The cost of the book is only $19.99 plus sales tax and shipping. I found the toll free number the easiest way to order. This book is a true classic and a wonderful read!
Get out and enjoy all the things in nature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.