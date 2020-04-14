While my column has been published for many years in the Towanda Review, this week will be my first in the Morning Times, a sister publication.
I would like to give your some background on how and why I became an outdoor writer and broadcaster. But first, some personal background is in order.
I live in Alba, PA, a small borough founded in 1803 along Route 14, between Canton and Troy. My wife Linda Marie and I have an insurance agency, which sells exclusively Medicare plans, from our home. Makes commuting to work very easy. We are brokers; I celebrated 50 years in the business in 2019.
My age is 74. I graduated from Williamsport High School, class of l964. I spent six years in the U. S. Naval Reserve; two years on active duty.
I have always been interested in the outdoors since a lad. My Grandmother, Helen “Nana” Collins taught me fishing when I was just a boy. We picked red worms and night crawlers and went just two city blocks to Lycoming Creek. My Dad, Edward J. Collins, taught me hunting techniques. I truly enjoyed hunting for rabbits and pheasants in the 1960’s.
I was asked by a friend, Joe Dalto, who worked for radio station WILQ, a country and western radio station in Williamsport to do a daily radio show on any outdoor subject of my choice. I did that show for over ten years.
In 1979, I moved to Canton and then Alba from Williamsport. It was a good move since that city was starting to reduce their population by gunfire. In l980 and continuing, I wrote columns for the Canton Independent-Sentinel and later the Troy Gazette Register. Both are now owned by the same publisher.
Most of my outdoor columns have to do with the wonderful creatures in nature that Almighty God has given us to enjoy. Hence this column appeals to anyone who enjoys the outdoors. I will do some columns on fishing and hunting; however infrequently.
I am a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association since 1983; and the Outdoor Writers Association of America since 1984. I have done some television and have had columns published in national magazines.
I am delighted that these newspapers are running two outdoor columns every other Tuesday. Fellow POWA member Steve, Piatt is the other columnist.
Welcome aboard.
If you ever with to contact me regarding any of my columns, and/or a suggestion for one, my telephone number is 570-673-3622; or my residence is 87 Windfall Road, Alba, PA 16910. E-mail address is: jimcollinsinsurance@frontiernet.net.
