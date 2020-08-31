Lee Feist showed me and John Mosher, his brother-in-law, how to tie trout flies. We spent one or even two evenings in the winter months in the early l970’s at Lee and Millie’s house on Dove Street in the Newberry section of Williamsport learning the proper techniques.
Lee started us with simple and basic fly tying equipment and materials. I do remember that we each bought a Herter’s fly tying vice, hackle pliers, whip finisher, and such. We had a lot of fun learning this art or craft; I consider both terms applicable.
We starting tying wet flies since they are easier to tie and quite forgiving if you do not exactly match everything. With dry flies, you must have the correct size hackle in order to make the fly correctly; and most important of all, it has to float.
Wet flies are designed to sink of course I introduced Lee to fishing for trout with hand made spinning lures. I got all the materials at E. Hille, The Angler’s supply House, Railway Street in Williamsport.
That is one my list for another time in this series.
Lee died March 7, 2011. It seems not over 9 ½ years ago, but sadly it is. I must relate one very funny story to you. I stopped at the Feist residence in Montoursville to pick up Lee for an evening of trout fishing on Loyalsock Creek.
He has gotten home late from his occupation and was still in the basement getting his fishing gear together. Millie told me that she was currently sleeping with another man.
I was shocked because they were also such a loving couple and were devoted to each other. While trying to figure out what to do next, Millie stated the name of the man, “Ben Gay.”
Get out and enjoy all the wonderful things God has given to us.
------
Jim Collins is an outdoor writer for the Daily Review. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association (1983) and the Outdoor Writers Association of America (1984). He lives in Alba PA with his wife, Linda Marie. You may contact him at: jimcollinsinsurance@frontiernet.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.