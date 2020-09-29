Gary Avery was my almost lifelong fishing buddy. We fished together for over 40 years until his death December 14, 2014. We mostly enjoyed trout fishing; especially small native trout streams. We did some pond and lake fishing and numerous night fishing trips for trout and bass.
Gary and I lived in Lycoming County until I moved to Canton in 1979; about the time that Williamsport was reducing their human population by gunfire. I never regretted the move. After a few years in Canton, I bought house in nearby Alba in 1982. The town of about 170 folks suits me just fine.
Our favorite trout fishing stream is a hard choice. We fished Larry’s Creek and Hoagland’s Run in Lycoming County, and both branches of Elk Creek in Sullivan County. All are native trout streams with some annual trout stocking by the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission. We also fished the larger streams of Lycoming and Loyalsock creeks, mostly at night. That was a lot of fun.
We both fished lures. Gary loved a rooster tail lure; I enjoyed making my own Swiss Swing Lure; adding fox squirrel tail to cover the treble hooks on each lure. We were equally efficient with those lures. The more important essential was reading each pool and riffle to determine the best places to cast. The condition of the water was a major factor. If the water was high and off color from a recent rain, the fishing was usually fantastic. Low clear water was a challenge for sure.
My best memories are of those wonderful times that we spent together; talking fishing and some insurance stuff since I brought Gary into the insurance business in 1971. In earlier years, we would meet and 7:00 a.m. and fish until late afternoon. Many of those trips included walking upstream using old logging roads until we were into native trout waters. We each packed a lunch. I remember that
Gary’s wife Linda always included a “love note” with his sandwich. Sometimes he would share her message. Many trips tallied 15 to 20 trout each. We kept very few native fish. We always remembered the trout fishing legend Lee Wulff. He said, “a wild trout is too valuable to catch only once.”
We will have more about my memories fishing with Gary Avery. Next week we will have a column on the upcoming State Game Lands Tour on October 11th in our area.
On a personal note; we sold our insurance agency effective October 1st to a local Canton couple whom we have known for over 25 years. After 51 plus years in the insurance business and 28 years for Linda, it is time.
----
Jim Collins is an outdoor writer for the Daily Review. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association (1983) and the Outdoor Writers Association of America (1984). He lives in Alba PA with his wife, Linda Marie. You may contact him at: jimcollinsinsurance@frontiernet.net
