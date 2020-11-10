Veterans Day is November 11 th annually. It might be a very good time to teach a history of this day to folks.
The day was originally known as Armistice Day. The treaty officially ending World War I was the Treaty of Versailles, signed in Versailles, France June 28, 1919. World Was I actually ended by agreement of the warring parties at 11:00 a.m. on November 11, 1918. In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson declared November 11th as Armistice Day.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared by executive order that November 11th be declared Veterans Day. President Eisenhower was a 5 star general in World War II. He was General of the Allied Army. His leadership and those who served under his command, did a fine job in ending World War II. Veterans Day is the second most important day on the calendar for those of us who served, and our families. The most solemn military holiday is Memorial Day; celebrated the last calendar Monday in May. This day honors all military members killed in combat.
I have not worked on Veterans Day for many years. My usual routine is to visit our cemetery in Alba and silently gaze upon each veteran’s grave. We have a lot of military members interred there, including men who fought in the Revolutionary War; and one fellow who fought in the War of 1812 and lived to be age 100.
All of us should be proud of our military members in America. The Land of the Free, because of the Brave!
----
Jim Collins is an outdoor writer for the Daily Review. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association (1983) and the Outdoor Writers Association of America (1984). He lives in Alba PA with his wife, Linda Marie. You may contact him at: jimcollinsinsurance@frontiernet.net
