Again in October 2020, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is hosting tours of State Game Lands in various counties. On Sunday, October 11 th , there will be a driving tour of State Game Lands 12; Bradford County; 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The times reflect the early and later starting times to take the tour.
State Games Lands 12 consists of 24,480 acres in Bradford County. The 28 mile self guided circular driving tour will start at the game lands parking lot on top of Wheelerville Mountain on State Route 154 just south of Canton. In Canton, take Route 14 south to Grover; a distance of maybe 5 or 6 miles. At Grover take route 154 east where you will drive for about another 10 miles to Wheelervile access area to State Game Lands 12. The entrance is located on the north side of route 154 at the top of Barclay Mountain and easily found since there no doubt will be other vehicles and Game Commission personnel on site.
Vehicles with good ground clearance are recommended. We used our Toyota Sierra Van in 2019 and had no problems. The route travels east to the Barclay Cemetery, then down the hill to Laquin before turning west onto the railroad grade to Wheelerville. The tour ends at the intersection with State Route 154 in Wheelerville. From there, those on the tour can travel north on State Route 154 to Canton or south to Shunk in Sullivan County. The tour goes by Sunfish Pond County Park. A picnic lunch may be the order of the day. A tour takes about two hours to complete; longer if you choose to take photos and hike around a bit.
Those taking the tour will find the local history of the mountain and the Game Commission’s refuge system intriguing. A pocket guide with historical information and photographs will be provided to each vehicle at the start of the tour. You will want to keep this guide for the future.
Linda and I along with friends and family have taken this tour several times. You will see all the work done by Chief Oil & Gas LLC on their gas wells pads and sights. If you understand basic soil and water projects, and habitat enhancement, you will be impressed with the land management. We would advise a camera and binoculars. It is always a fun trip for us.
Get outdoors and enjoy all that God has given us to enjoy.
