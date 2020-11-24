You are looking at a picture of an Eastern Chipmunk feeding on clusters in a sumac tree. Linda took this picture this summer while resting on a bench along the Pine Creek Rail-Trail. It is the first time either of us has seen a chipmunk feeding in a tree. Yet they obviously do feed in trees.
The Eastern Chipmunk (tamias striatuds) is a small, lively ground-dwelling rodent found in all Pennsylvania counties. The range of the eastern chipmunk extends from Quebec Canada south to Northern Florida. In Native Indian folklore the story is that this animal was all one color until one day is got too close to a black bear. The bear raked its claws across the chipmunk; hence the reddish brown fur sprinkled with black and white hairs.
Adult chipmunks are 8 to 10 inches long, including a 3 to 4 inch tail; and weigh 2.3 to 4.4 ounces. Typical home range is about ½ acre. Chipmunks build a den; a tunnel in the slope of an embankment. In winter they block up the entrance and snooze through winter.
Chipmunks are diurnal (active during daylight hours). They are graceful & comical creatures and a lot of fun to observe. Their diet is quite varied; they love all sorts of seeds, nuts and berries along with most fruits. They also eat earthworms, small snakes, frogs, birds’ eggs and young mice and birds.
The ideal habitat for the Eastern Chipmunk is open deciduous woods with plenty of stumps and logs. They are fond of rocky ledges and forest edges. We see a lot of them along most any bike trails. Sometimes we wonder how they avoid getting hit when they suddenly cross our path.
Chipmunks have numerous predators. They include hawks, foxes, weasels, cats and other creatures. Most chipmunks live less than three years. Yet they seem to reproduce and are quite plentiful.
Chipmunks will normally avoid their burrows when startled. They are quick and agile. The Eastern Chipmunk is one of our favorite creatures in nature. Get out and enjoy all the wonderful things in nature that God gives us.
-----
Jim Collins is an outdoor writer for the Daily Review. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association (1983) and the Outdoor Writers Association of America (1984). He lives in Alba PA with his wife, Linda Marie. You may contact him at: jimcollinsinsurance@frontiernet.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.