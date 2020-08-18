Finn’s relentless stare begins around 7 p.m. every evening in the summer, and it’s best to avoid eye contact for fear of triggering an excited, tail-wagging, spinning dance around the back porch.
Our high-energy Lab cares not that the second round of the PGA is in full swing, that in a half hour or so the Maple Leafs, facing elimination in their Stanley Cup playoff series, will be on the ice with the Blue Jackets. Or that I had planned on flinging a few arrows into my bag target out back.
It’s time for the nightly ride around the hill, a 9.4-mile round trip toward sundown highlighted, as always for Finn, by sightings of rabbits, cats and deer. Many deer.
While Finn is on high alert, alternating between views out her side window and between our seats, Paula and I simply enjoy the drive and unwind, although in retirement I’m not really too wound up these days.
Mostly we count deer, the tally varying each night, a product of heat and humidity as well as human interference – backyard cookouts, walkers, joggers, mowers of lawns, the kind of activity that bumps the whitetails back into the woods and out of sight.
Paula and I have jokingly labeled it our “There are No Deer in Pennsylvania” tour, a reference to that segment of the hunting population convinced the whitetail population has been decimated by an overload of doe tags, an abundance of coyotes, and other factors. They should join us on the ride; Finn would gladly let them stick their head out a side window and enjoy the summer breeze.
The drive can hardly be considered a scouting mission; with few exceptions we’re scanning fields we have no plans of hunting and no permission to do so. But in some cases some of the whitetails we’re watching aren’t far away from our hunting spots, and we know how those bucks can roam during the rut, don’t we?
And we do see bucks along the way, and occasionally a good one. But also does. And fawns. So many fawns. It seems most does had twins this spring.
Finn watches them all, especially those just a few yards from the truck where she can make eye contact. She doesn’t get as excited as when she encounters a hated cat, but seems to view deer with a Lab’s curiosity and not with disdain.
On this night, we’re already at 13 without even pulling out of the driveway. That’s how many whitetails – a mix of does and fawns, although we didn’t pull out the binoculars to make it official – were in a nearby field. Suddenly, thoughts of hitting that magical 100 mark enter our minds.
But it didn’t happen on this night. A few here, a few there, and none in some of our typical farm country hotspots. A few bucks as well, but nothing enough to spark any oohs and aahs. And Finn, I don’t think, distinguishes a buck from a doe.
The biggest excitement of the night came with Deer No. 60, an adult doe that suddenly appeared off the passenger side door of the Dodge Ram, loped parallel with us along Litchfield Road and then danced back over the bank. Finn wasn’t quite sure why we braked so hard.
Paula and I avoid counting the same whitetail twice, which makes the return loop a challenge, trying to remember how many were seen in several areas during the first leg of the drive. We tend to err on the conservative side.
Timing is critical, and if we yield to Finn’s begging and head out too early it’s reflected in our deer tally for the evening. Too late, and we struggle to see whitetails working their way out of the woods and into the distant fields to feed.
But does it really matter? Finn thinks not, equally happy to see a cottontail bounding up the road as she is a doe with twin fawns, or a yearling buck. And the sunsets over the Valley are enough for Paula and me.
We’ll do it again tomorrow evening. Finn will make sure of that.
(Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached via email at spiatt@morning-times.com.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.