CV’s Austin Outman shot a 1-over par 73 but it was Wellsboro coming away with another team win during NTL golf action at River Valley Tuesday.
The Hornets finished with 337 with home standing CV sneaking into second with 351 strokes.
North Penn-Mansfield and Towanda both shot 375 but it was the Tigers taking third on tie-breaker one — fifth golfer. NPM’s Ethan Weiskopff shot 99 while Towanda’s Garrett Chapman scored 113.
Sayre (385) was fifth and Athens (399) came in sixth.
Outman finished the day with three birdies, 11 pars and just four bogies while Wellsboro’s Joseph Propheta (77) also broke 80. He had one birdie, 11 pars and six bogies.
Sayre’s Gavin Blair (83) and Troy’s Hayden Dewey (83) tied for third. Blair finished with a match high four birdies to go with five pars while Dewey ended with six pars and a birdie.
Towanda’s Tyler Hawley (84) and Wellsboro’s Ty Morral (84) rounded out the top five. Hawley had a birdie and five pars while Morral finished with 11 pars.
Rounding out the top 10 were CV’s Joel Heck (87), Wellsboro’s Ethan Blakley (87) tied for seventh and Wellsboro’s Brock Hamblin (89) and Dylan Abernathy (89) tied for ninth.
Also for the Hornets Blake Hamblin shot a 98, who now sit firmly in control of the NTL as they are 20-0, five matches up on NPM (15-5).
Rounding CV’s scorers are Sklylar Smith (94), Josh Whalen (97) and Zach Carr (106).
Reece White (91) and Alex Stein (91) both led the Tigers while Andrew Green shot 95 and Curtis Craig carded a 98.
For Towanda Will Pitcher finished with a 90, Kourtney Dunn shot 92, Ryan Elliott had 109 and Evan Hughes shot 123.
For Sayre Kannon VanDuzer carded a 90, Dylan Seck had 94 and Jules Shay added a 118.
Kyler Setzer scored a 93 to lead Athens with Cameron Sullivan adding a 101. Brady Smith shot 102, Travis Jayne added 103, Carson Smith scored a 106 and Carter Jones had a 114.
The next NTL match will be on Monday up at Tioga Country Club in Nichols.
