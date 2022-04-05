Overpeck, Lady Knights take down Athens

WYSOX — Brea Overpeck hit a clutch triple for the Towanda softball to help spark a 3-1 comebcack victory over Athens on Monday afternoon.
“I was a little bit nervous when we got to that last inning but it felt really good,” Towanda head coach Caitlyn Doerner said. “It took us a little bit to get started today which seems to be a trending habit for us but once we got going I had a good feeling about things.”
No runs were scored until the bottom half of the fourth inning. Towanda’s Paige Perry hit an RBI single.
Athens equaled it right back up in the fifth inning as Aliyah Butter hit a sac-fly.
Overpeck opened the sixth inning with a triple deep into left field. Kynlee kunkle followed up hitting an RBI single and a sac-fly sealed the 3-1 victory.
In regards to Overpeck, Doerner said “She doesn’t surprise me. She gets up in the box focused and she can be deep into the count and still be able to pull a great hit out.”
Six Lady Black Knights recorded a hit. Addie Maynard had a team high two hits.
For Athens, Ella Cayle went 2-for-4, Jules Pack went 2-for-3, and four other Lady Wildcats recorded a hit.
It was truly a battle of the aces.
Athens’ Savahnah Persun had a line of six innings pitched, seven hits two earned runs, nine strikeouts, and two walks.
Towanda’s Maddie Maynard had a final pitching line of seven innings pitched, eight hits, one earned run, one strikeout, and four walks.
Towanda travels to face Wyalusing today at 4:30 p.m.
“This is definitely what we needed today,” Doerner said. “We have a tough week and these are all games that we will not take lightly.”
Northeast Bradford 7, Cowanesque Valley 6
ROME — After leading 5-0 in the fifth inning it looked as though the Northeast Bradford girls softball team were on route to a straightforward win against Cowanesque Valley.
The Lady Indians had other ideas and rattled off six straight runs to take the lead.
Emily Susanj hit a two run walk off home run in the seventh inning to give the Lady Panthers a 7-6 victory on Monday afternoon.
Northeast Bradford was held to seven hits. Thailey Franklin went 4-for-4, including one home run and recorded 2 RBI.
Susanj, Kayleigh Thoman, and Julia Brown accounted for the three other hits.
Franklin had a final pitching line of seven innings pitched, 11 hits, one walk, eight strikeouts, and three earned runs.
Cowanesque Valley stranded eight runners on base compared to three stranded on base by Northeast Bradford.
Northeast Bradford hosts Williamson at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
