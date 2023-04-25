WYSOX — The Towanda softball team dropped an 8-2 decision to visiting South Williamsport on Monday.
Brea Overpeck smashed two solo home runs to provide the scoring for Towanda in the loss.
Overpeck hit her first home run in the bottom of the first to give Towanda a 1-0 lead early on. That advantage would hold until the top of the third when South Williamsport scored a pair to take a 2-1 lead.
South extended its lead to 5-1 after five innings of play. Overpeck added her second homer of the day in the bottom of the sixth before the visiting Mounties scored three in the seventh.
Towanda will host NEB today at 4:30 p.m. in Wysox.
Friday
Towanda 7, Canton 3
WYSOX — The Towanda softball team scored five runs in the third inning on their way to a 7-3 win over NTL rival Canton on Friday.
The game was tied 2-2 when the host Black Knights used six hits to score five runs in the third inning to take control.
Towanda pitcher Aleah Johnson then retired 12 of 16 batters over the final four innings to secure the win.
Johnson helped herself at the plate as she had two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. She went the distance in the circle, striking out five while allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks.
Addie Maynard also had a pair of doubles, while scoring twice and driving in one.
Also for Towanda, Brynn Woodruff went 2-for-3 with a triple and one run, while Shay Greenland added one hit, one RBI and one run, and Brooklyn Evans, Caedence Wells and Kynlee Kunkle all had one hit and one RBI.
Allyson Butcher led Canton with a home run, and Mae Kinner had a triple, one RBI and one run scored.
Keri Wesneski, Rylin Graham and Madison Hulbert also had hits for the Warriors.
Wesneski got the start in the circle and would strike out 10, while allowing 10 hits, one walk and seven runs.
Troy 10, Williamson 4
EAST TROY — Kali Ayres and Tyra Williams each hit home runs to lead the Trojans to a win on Friday.
Ayres went 2-for-4, while Williams was 1-for-3 and both scored twice in the win.
Amber James finished her day with three hits, including a double, and one run, while Marlee Stanton and Rachel Kingsley both had a double and one run, and Olivia Champluvier also had a double in the win.
Champluvier picked up the win in the circle as she struck out nine while giving up five hits, five walks and three hit batsmen.
Saturday
Canton 21, Millville 1 (four innings)
MILLVILLE — The Canton Warriors would walk 15 times and had 12 hits as they rolled to a win on Saturday.
Keri Wesneski led the way with four hits, including two doubles, two RBI and four runs scored.
Molly Ward went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs, while Mae Kinner had two hits and one run, and Madison Hulbert walked four times and scored twice.
Also for Canton, Tara Gilbert had a double and three runs, and Taryn Acla went 1-for-1 with four runs scored and one RBI.
Wesneski got the win in the circle. She would strike out nine while allowing two hits, one walk and one run.
Central Mountain 11, Troy 8
EAST TROY — Visiting Central Mountain used a big fourth inning to take down Troy on Saturday.
Troy scored five in the first and led 6-2 heading into the fourth when Central Mountain scored seven runs to take an 8-6 lead.
Central Mountain scored two more in the fifth before Troy scored a run in the fifth and sixth to cut the lead to 10-8. The visiting squad scored one more in the seventh to make it a three-run win.
Madi Palmer led Troy with a 2-for-4 performance, which included a home run and a double with two runs scored. Tyra Williams had a home run and scored twice, while Rachel Kingsley went 2-for-4 and Kali Ayers had a double and one run.
Wyalusing 8, Holy Cross 7
DUNMORE — Wyalusing would pick up a road win at Holy Cross on Saturday.
Jenelle Johns went 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple, four RBI and two runs scored. She would also strike out 14 batters from the circle to help the Rams secure the win.
Sydney Friedlander went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored, while Addison Bly had two hits and scored three times, and Kylie Pickett went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Also for the Rams, Danielle Wilson had a hit and one RBI and London Edwards added one hit.
