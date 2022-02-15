HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania hunters bagged 3,659 black bears last year, up slightly from 3,621 in 2020 and the fifth-highest kill ever in the Keystone State, Game Commission officials announced.
The 2021 harvest was the second highest since 2011. Most of the bruins (1,315) were taken during the four-day statewide regular season; another 1,128 were bagged in wildlife management units where bears were fair game during the opening weekend of the deer season.
The archery bear season accounted for another 680, while the muzzleloader/special firearms bear season harvest was 536.
Pennsylvania hunters recorded their all-time best bear season in 2019, when they harvested 4,653. That was the third time since 2005 that the harvest topped 4,000 animals. The others were 2011 (4,350) and 2005 (4,162).
A total of 215,219 people — 205,812 of them state residents — purchased bear licenses in 2021. That was down slightly from 220,471 in 2020, but still the second-highest number of bear licenses ever sold in any one year. Sales totaled 202,043 in 2019, 174,869 in 2018 and, going back further, 147,728 in 2009.
The largest bear harvested was a 722-pound male taken with a shotgun in the extended season, on Dec. 4, in Letterkenny Township (Franklin County), by Wade Glessner of Shippensburg.
The heaviest bear ever taken in Pennsylvania was an 875-pounder harvested in 2010 in Pike County.
Lycoming County led all counties in total bear harvest with 212, followed Potter County (180), Pike (167), Tioga (166), Clinton (156), Bradford (136) and Sullivan (127).
The statewide bear population has dipped in the past two years; Game Commission black bear specialist Emily Carrollo estimated it at 15,666, down from an estimated 16,628 last year.
Still, Carrollo described Pennsylvania’s bear population as “healthy.”
The decline is largely a product of an increase in hunter harvest of female bears. While the harvest rate of females was around 13% from 2010-2018, it now averages over 20%.
The Keystone State’s bear population until last year was estimated at around 20,000.
