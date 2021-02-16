Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania hunters took 3,608 black bears during the 2020 seasons, a total down 20 percent from the previous year but still the sixth highest ever in the Keystone State.
Game Commission officials said the total is on par with the five-year average of 3,675 bears and is the second highest over that period.
The statewide harvest included 82 bears taken in Bradford County, down from 128 in 2019. Another 71 bruins were bagged in Sullivan County, down from 87 the prior season.
The state’s bowhunters took advantage of a one- week extension to the season to harvest a record 948 bruins, easily topping the previous high mark of 561 set in 2019.
As a result of the high archery take, harvest totals in the other bear seasons dipped. The muzzleloader/special firearms seasons harvest fell from 1,340 to 1,038, the regular firearms season take went from 1,629 to 1,170; and the extended season harvest was at 432, down sharply from 1,117 the previous year..
Officials said the harvest decline marks the second time in 20 years the bear harvest in back-to-back years has decreased by 1,000 or more bears. The annual bear harvest also has increased by 1,000 bears four times over the same period.
Three times in the past 20 years Pennsylvania’s annual bear harvest has exceeded 4,000 bears. In each subsequent harvest year, the harvest dropped sharply. After the record harvest of 4,311 in 2011, the harvest dropped to 3,632; after 2005’s record harvest of 4,164, the harvest slipped to 3,124 in 2006.
“This ebb-and-flow has appeared in Pennsylvania bear harvests for the past century,” noted Emily Carrollo, Game Commission bear biologist. “It’s the nature and reality of bear hunting.”
The largest bear taken last season was a 719-pound male taken with a crossbow on Nov. 7 in Ayr Township, Fulton County.
Potter County finished with 188 bears to take the top county bear harvest, followed by Lycoming County with 185. Other top counties for bear harvests in 2020 were: Tioga, 184; Clearfield, 157; Monroe, 152; Clinton, 149; Elk, 140; Luzerne, 125; and Carbon, 117.
