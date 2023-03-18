HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania bear hunters shot 3,170 bruins during the 2022 seasons, including a 634-pounder in Bradford County.
The total kill was down from 3,621 in 2021; the Keystone State’s highest harvest ever – 4,653 – occurred in 2019.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania bear hunters shot 3,170 bruins during the 2022 seasons, including a 634-pounder in Bradford County.
The total kill was down from 3,621 in 2021; the Keystone State’s highest harvest ever – 4,653 – occurred in 2019.
Game Commission officials said that despite the lower harvest the state’s bear population is thriving.
Tioga County had the highest take, at 187, while Lycoming County was second with 152 bruins harvested. Bradford and Luzerne counties each saw 126 bears taken.
Eighty-four bears were shot by hunters in Sullivan County.
The harvest last season was spread out more evenly than ever before, Commission officials noted. Hunters took 737 bears during the archery season, 712 in the muzzleloader/special firearms season, 1,051 in the general season and 663 in the extended season. Another seven were taken in the early season.
The largest taken in 2022 was a 755-pounder harvested by Cory Bennett, of Toms River, N.J. He was hunting with a muzzleloader on Oct. 15 in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County.
The heaviest bear ever taken in Pennsylvania was an 875-pounder harvested in 2010 in Pike County. Since 1992, seven black bears weighing at least 800 pounds have been harvested during Pennsylvania hunting seasons.
Bradford County’s largest bear taken last season was a 634-pound bruin shot Nov. 27 by Nicholas Menzen of Cogan Station, Pa. He was hunting with a rifle in Asylum Township
Bear hunting continues to be a popular pursuit in the Keystone State, license-buying figures show. In 2022, 213,639 individuals – 203,922 Pennsylvania residents and 9,717 nonresidents – bought a bear license. That was the third-most ever.
