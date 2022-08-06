Pa. wrestling legend Marsteller holds clinic at NEB

ROME — There are plenty of things for kids to do in the middle of summer instead of spending a day in a high school gym. But when a Pennsylvania wrestling legend was in town earlier this week, there was no place 54 young grapplers from throughout the Twin Tiers would have rather been.
Northeast Bradford High School hosted former four-time PIAA state champion and two-time NCAA Division I All-American Chance Marsteller for a wrestling clinic on Monday.
“I’ve been thinking about doing a clinic or a camp for a few years now, and I was always thinking about who I could bring in,” said NEB coach Curt Cole. “Somebody that’s maybe from PA, somebody that the kids would know and this year, I just thought (Chance is) on fire right? He was on fire when he was in high school, but you get a win against Jordan Burroughs, people hear you. I thought Chance might be the guy to do it. I called him up, talked to him, a real cool guy to talk to and he said ‘Yeah,’ and here we are.”
Cole said he remembered getting together with wrestlers from around the region before each season for a camp set up by former NEB coach Warren Schrepple.
“I remember when I was younger, we used to have an all-NTL camp for a season, Warren Schrepple would put it on. I remember coming here and that was one of the fun times when I was younger. This is kind of like that,” Cole said. “And, hopefully it sparks a little interest in (wrestling here at) NEB.”
The NEB coach wasn’t sure what to expect as far as turnout when he announced the clinic, but the numbers exceeded the original limit and wrestlers from across the NTL and beyond were present on Monday.
“I told Chance 40 and we had 54,” said Cole, who didn’t want to turn any kids away. “It’s tough when somebody is calling you up and wanting their kid to come and it’s good (to get as many here as possible).”
Marsteller has been pretty busy on the mats lately as he had been trying to make the U.S. National Team for the the World Championships this fall.
He nearly earned the spot at 79-kilos (174 pounds) as he split the first two matches of a best-of-three series with Burroughs at Final X NYC in June with a trip to worlds on the line. Burroughs, who is a former Olympic gold medalist and five-time World champion, would close things out with a 5-0 win and punch his ticket to Serbia.
While he would rather be training for the World Championships in September, Marsteller is enjoying the opportunities he currently has to work with younger wrestlers.
“This is the stuff I love. Right now between the club and international stuff, you’ve got to fit the clinics in when you can,” Marsteller said.
Marsteller admitted that he wasn’t sure what to expect when he arrived in Bradford County.
“I mean we are kind of out here in the middle of nowhere and I wasn’t expecting too much, and I walk in and there’s a great turnout here. (The kids are playing) spike ball which is a good indicator that there’s some good wrestlers here,” he said.
Marsteller has fond memories of working with wrestling legends at camps and clinics when he was growing up.
“When I was a kid I was really lucky. I grew up with Cary Kolat, a four-time (state champion) in PA as well. He ran most of his own clinics through his club so I didn’t have to go too far for too many clinics, but I do remember traveling around for a Sunny Abe clinic and just (going to clinics) here and there. They were always worth it,” he said.
Now it’s Marsteller’s turn to share his knowledge about wrestling and life to the next generation of grapplers.
“It’s really fun. I think the best part about it is I found success in my wrestling but along the way I made a lot of mistakes in my life. I think the best part now is trying to get kids to succeed the same way I did but with the least amount of mistakes possible,” Marsteller said. “When we talk about wisdom and knowledge, I like to be able to spread the wrestling on them as well as some life lessons. That’s probably the most important part of what I’m trying to do now.”
Marsteller built an incredible legacy in Pennsylvania as he went a perfect 166-0 in high school and captured four state titles at Kennard-Dale. He was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler an amazing three times in Hershey.
While he is on one of the best runs of his career in freestyle wrestling, Marsteller believes his popularity has grown in part because of how much he has matured and grown as a person off the mat.
“I contribute it to a lot of what I’m doing off the mat. Like I said, those lessons off the mat are really important. Living a good, clean lifestyle is I think more so why, it’s not even the popularity picking back up, but I was able to get back to a little bit of the old me again,” he said.
Marsteller, who runs Steller Trained Wrestling out of Reading when he’s not competing, will continue to work with younger wrestlers while also making sure he’s ready to accomplish his goals on the mat.
“I’m still en route to try and become a World and Olympic gold medalist. I don’t want to just try to make a team, I want to try to win a gold medal for the U.S,” Marsteller said.
“As far as competition, I don’t know what’s really going on right now. You’re in limbo. I’m kind of (Jordan Burroughs’) alternate so we’ve been through a long, long training cycle right now and it hasn’t really stopped,” he continued. “I’ve probably wrestled more international matches than anybody in the past six months. I’m in that (period) right now where I’m trying to take a little down time, do some clinics and some club stuff, but also at the same token try and stay ready in case the bell rings and I’m the one that needs to show up.”
