Pa. wrestling legend Marsteller holds clinic at NEB

Former four-time PIAA state champion and two-time Division I All-American Chance Marsteller demonstrates a move during Monday’s clinic at Northeast Bradford High School.

 Review Photo/ED BOARDMAN

ROME — There are plenty of things for kids to do in the middle of summer instead of spending a day in a high school gym. But when a Pennsylvania wrestling legend was in town earlier this week, there was no place 54 young grapplers from throughout the Twin Tiers would have rather been.

Northeast Bradford High School hosted former four-time PIAA state champion and two-time NCAA Division I All-American Chance Marsteller for a wrestling clinic on Monday.