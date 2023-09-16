After logging miles and climbing the steepest hills I could find this summer, it felt good to empty my backpack of the 32 pounds of sand I’d been toting around in preparation for my Alaskan mountain goat hunt.
Damn good.
Not that my load will be lighter when I head up the mountain in a few weeks. In fact, it might be a few pounds heavier. That’s really up to me as I load the Stone Glacier Sky 5900 with everything needed for the hunt – rifle and ammo, obviously, but also sleeping bag and sleeping pad, rain gear, binoculars, extra clothing, headlamp, and lots of Advil.
I’ve already undertaken the task of loading individual items in the pack and weighing it all up, and without looking at trimming an ounce here and an ounce there it looks like my pack weight will be somewhere under 35 pounds, and maybe closer to 32 if I work at it a bit. But I’m not eliminating the Advil. Or the moleskin and blister kit.
For some reason, as I look back on my torturous but necessary summer of hiking, 32 pounds of actual hunting gear seems lighter than 32 pounds of sand.
And it’s really a two-fold process. Before I load up the pack for the actual hunt, I have to pack for the cross-country flight – Elmira to Detroit to Seattle to Anchorage, a slog of about 21 hours when accounting for the time zone changes.
I’ve done enough of this kind of travel for this kind of trip to be well aware of certain dos and don’ts, especially when it comes to flying. For example, when you show up at the terminal politely announce, “I’m checking a firearm,” and don’t simply exclaim, “I have a gun.” You’ll get two very different reactions.
Too, I always include my hunting boots in my carry-on baggage. You may be surprised when I say my boots are more important than my firearm on a hunt of this nature. But the fact remains if the airline loses my firearm I’ll almost assuredly be able to borrow one out there. Boots are another story. My Crispi Briksdahl Pro GTXs have become one with my feet this summer. It’s an intimate relationship that can’t be replicated with someone else’s boots and would only lead to agony on the mountain.
For the flight itself, I’ll keep hydrated. My layovers are fairly lengthy for two reasons – to allow my checked baggage to most likely make the next leg of the journey, and also to allow me to walk around, grab a bite to eat and, in the case of the Seattle layover, meet up with a cousin who guided me to a Roosevelt elk in Washington state a few years ago.
Too, if all goes as scheduled I’m arriving in Alaska with a full day available to rest, relax and get my legs under me again before the hunt begins. I’ll have plenty of time to sort gear and load the pack for the real deal.
There are no guarantees here. Things can and do happen with air travel. Things can and do happen on hunts, especially one involving a challenge such as this, at my age.
The irony isn’t lost on me: one old goat looking for another.
I’m just glad to get that sand out of my pack and load it with hunting gear.
