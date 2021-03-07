POTTSVILLE — The name of the tournament may have been super regionals, but have no doubts about it, Saturday was the start of the state tournament at the Class AA East Super Region.
Three area wrestlers went into Saturday looking for a trip to Hershey and a guaranteed state medal.
Two of the three will be bringing home state hardware after next week.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley and Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley each followed the same path on Saturday.
They dominated their way through their first two matches, but fell in the final.
Both advance to Hershey, as the top four from each of the two super regionals make up the top eight (all will medal) at states next weekend.
Bradley rolled to a fall in his first match in 2:58 against Raif Barber of Boiling Springs.
In is next match Bradley faced a familiar foe in South Williamsport’s Robert Gardner.
Bradley beat Gardner 7-1 in the District 4 final a couple weeks ago, and Saturday he was even more dominant, winning a 16-3 major decision.
That win put Bradley in the final, and guaranteed him of his third state medal.
In a final that was stopped for seven minutes after an ‘illegal slam’ call by Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe had Bradley down on the mat, and had Pepe docked a point, Bradley fell short 7-4.
The two meet a week ago with Bradley topping the sophomore. On Saturday Pepe, who was third in the state at 106 last year, returned the favor with the win.
For Athens coach Shawn Bradley the final was tough, but he knows Bradley can learn from it.
“It was a tough one,” Bradley said. “(Gavin) could have won that match three different ways, but he didn’t so that’s something to work on. It is what it is. We have to work on that and come back next week.
“Hopefully it motivates him, that’s the bottom line.”
For coach Bradley it was impressive just to see Gavin finish the match.
“Kudos to Gavin for getting up and wrestling again,” Shawn Bradley said. “Honestly, the trainers didn’t want him wrestling.”
In the semifinals, Bradley put on a wrestling clinic.
“He kept his motion going. . . he kept his feet going, he kept his hands moving,” Bradley said. “If he wrestles that pace, he’s hard to wrestle with.”
For Gavin one goal is accomplished, now he works toward the goal of a state title.
“Goal one, (Gavin) got his state medal,” Bradley said. “Now, we move forward.”
Higley was equally dominant early beating Conwell-Egan’s Hayden Mann by major decision 16-6. Higley faced a test in the semifinals, topping Andrew Christie of Bishop McDevitt 9-7.
In the final Higley faced a two-time state finalist in Levi Haines of Biglerville, and he suffered his first loss of the year, getting pinned in 3:44.
For Higley, the day may have been like the early rounds of states in importance, but it had a very different feel this year at Pottsville.
“The environment is definitely different,” Higley said. “But, I feel it takes away a lot from the kids who qualified. I remember my first time as a freshman in Hershey.”
Higley went into the final looking to do what he has done all year, and wrestle at his pace, but in the end he was caught by the top seed.
Now, Higley gets back to work as he heads to Hershey, guaranteed of his second state medal, and looking for state gold.
“We’ll work on some drills and some more techniques,” Higley said.
NP-Liberty’s Kohen Lehman is just a sophomore, making his first trip to a state tournament.
Despite falling in his first match, Lehman fought back and had a chance to advance, before coming up just short.
Lehman opened with a 14-9 loss to Jacob Jones of Saucon Valley at 172 pounds.
In his consolation quarterfinal match the sophomore picked up a 2-1 win over Tyler Wonders of West Perry to stay alive.
That set up a match between Lehman and another District 4 wrestler, Ethan Gush of Muncy, to advance to the third-place match and make it to Hershey. Lehman came up short 3-0. Lehman then wrestled for fifth and was pinned by Brant Mason of Hamburg in 2:45.
Overall it was a big day for District 4. The district had six champions (Benton’s Chase Burke at 106; Scott Johnson of Muncy at 126; Devon Deem of Muncy at 152; Gavin Garcia of Southern Columbia at 172; Cael Crebs of Montoursville at 189 and Dylan Bennett of Montoursville at 215). Six other District 4 wrestlers took second as D4 had 12 finalists at super regionals.
District 4 had 14 wrestlers take either third or fourth, three of those matchups were two District 4 kids wrestling each other, as the district will have 26 state medalists this year.
