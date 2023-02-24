WILLIAMSPORT — Featuring just one senior, Northeast Bradford hoped it could reach the District IV Class AA playoffs.
The Panthers did just that. But what really bodes well for the future is what NEB did with that opportunity. No, the Panthers did not win Thursday at St. John Neumann but they sure made the heavily favored Knights earn their latest playoff win and signaled how bright the coming years could be.
Brayden Miller scored 18 points, Cayden McPherson added 12 and NEB gave Neumann all it could handle before losing a hard-fought quarterfinal, 56-42.
The Panthers led during the first quarter, trailed by just six at halftime and closed a late third-quarter 17-point deficit to 10 twice late in the game.
“Getting that experience was huge,” NEB coach Paul Burgert said. “We barely got in and we really needed to get these guys to play a playoff game. We got in and got the experience and that was big for us.”
That goes double since all four semifinalists will lose strong players from their teams next season. Neumann, playing for the first time in Class AA after capturing the previous three District IV Class AA championships, earned a spot in Saturday’s semifinals against rival South Williamsport.
NEB earned well-deserved respect.
“Thatás a good team,” Neumann coach Louis Roskowski said. “We told our guys that this team is tough.”
NEB immediately showed that going right at Neumann in an entertaining first quarter which featured seven lead changes. Miller scored seven of his 18 points in that quarter, and the Panthers methodically and effectively worked for good shots. After it looked like Neumann (20-4) might start taking control, NEB settled back in and pulled as close as four before trailing 27-21 at halftime.
Division I recruit Davion Hill scored 10 of his game-high 33 points in the third quarter and Neumann went up 44-27 late in the third quarter. Again, NEB remained unfazed and came fighting back. The Panthers twice closed it to 10 in the fourth quarter but a Hill putback and two Joe Savage free throws finally helped the Knights secure their 10th straight district tournament win.
“We came to play,” Burgert said. “Hill is a beast. There’s only so much you can do against him, but I thought we did as well as we could.”
NEB also effectively controlled the tempo. The Knights have built a tradition around running away from teams with huge game-clinching runs but NEB never allowed that to happen.
So, ultimately, what looked like an ending Thursday may have just been a beginning for the Panthers.
“They hung in there. We’ve had a bunch of games this year where we’ve been in it against real good teams and then all of the sudden it’s a bad stretch and that snowballs,” NEB coach Paul Burgert said. “That didn’t tonight. We fought through that. I was really proud of them.”
