MANSFIELD — The Northeast Bradford girls basketball team won its seventh straight basketball game defeating North Penn-Mansfield 46-18 on Thursday night.
The Panthers outscored North Penn-Mansfield 14-2 in the first quarter.
Northeast Bradford’s Kayleigh Thoman scored eight points in the first quarter and finished with a team-high 15 points.
Maisie Neuber scored nine of her 15 total points in the second quarter for Northeast Bradford and the Panthers outscored the Tigers 13-6 in the second quarter.
Northeast Bradford exploded for 19 points in the third quarter to wrap up its victory.
Kate O’Connor scored 10 points for Northeast Bradford.
The Panthers are back in action on Saturday hosting North Penn Liberty at 2 p.m.
