WILLIAMSPORT — Once the playoffs roll around it really doesn’t matter what your record was in the regular season.
No team proved that more than the Northeast Bradford Panthers on Friday afternoon.
After finishing the regular season with an 8-10 record, which would usually keep a team out of the playoffs, the Panthers took advantage of their opportunity — and brought home Northeast Bradford’s first-ever District IV Class A championship.
No. 2 Northeast Bradford — which snuck into the playoffs due to only one team finishing above .500 in Class A — scored a run in the top of the seventh and then held on for a 2-1 win over No. 1 Benton to claim the 2023 title on Friday at historic Bowman Field.
“It’s just awesome. I don’t really know what to say. I can’t believe it happened,” said NEB junior Clay Wiggins.
Northeast Bradford coach Brian Salsman was proud to bring this title back to the Panther community.
“You know we’re up in rural Pennsylvania where half of us haven’t been out of Bradford County, lets say. The community is always behind us. High school sports is it for us. We have no minor league teams, we have no major league teams so everybody is a high school sports fan. (Winning this title) for the community is wonderful,” Salsman said.
Benton opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. The Tigers took advantage of three walks and a hit batter to push across a run and take a 1-0 lead.
NEB answered in the top of the fifth. Joe Stanton opened the inning with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Eli Stanton. The runner would move to third on a groundout off the bat of Ethan Hunsinger.
The Panthers then decided to try a squeeze play, which resulted in Stanton being caught in a rundown. During the action, the Benton catcher ran into Stanton. Even though the NEB runner was tagged out, the home plate umpired called interference and the Panthers tied the game at 1.
Cayden McPherson opened the top of the seventh with a single and was moved into scoring position on a balk call against the Benton pitcher. After a strikeout, the top-seeded Tigers decided to intentionally walk Joe Stanton.
Both runners would move up a base on a passed ball before Eli Stanton worked a walk to load the bases with one out.
NEB decided to call another squeeze play, but Hunsinger didn’t attempt a bunt — and the runner coming home was tagged out.
That put runners on second and third, and Hunsinger remained at the plate — but this time he was looking to swing away and give his team the lead.
The NEB junior did just that.
Hunsinger hit a grounder through the right side of the infield and Joe Stanton scored to put the Panthers up 2-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
“I’ve got to make up for it ... You’ve got a person on second and third, you’ve got to drive in runs. I mean you’re here, seventh inning (of the district final),” Hunsinger said of his mindset after the botched squeeze play.
For Hunsinger, getting the go-ahead RBI single was a surreal experience.
“It was crazy. Getting that hit and just driving in the final run, you see everything right there, you know? It’s kind of crazy,” he said.
“It was crazy. It’s awesome he did that. It was just nuts,” Wiggins said of Hunsinger’s big hit.
NEB reliever Josh Stanton didn’t give the Tigers a chance to start a rally. The junior recorded three straight strikeouts to end the game and give the Panthers their first-ever District IV baseball title.
Salsman wasn’t surprised to see Josh Stanton slam the door for the Panthers.
“Josh coming in, I have all kinds of confidence in Josh,” said Salsman.
The Panthers had just four hits in the game with Josh Stanton, McPherson, Joe Stanton and Hunsinger all recording singles. Hunsinger had the lone RBI and Joe Stanton scored both runs.
While the Panthers only had the four hits, they came through with the two biggest plays of the afternoon.
“That was a huge play,” Salsman said of the interference call in the fifth. “Boy, we had a couple squeeze plays that we didn’t convert, but thankfully that one worked out, and then Ethan with a huge hit there at the end to drive in the winning run. Even though we didn’t get those, it worked out in the end.”
Wiggins didn’t have his best game on the mound, but the junior fought through control issues to allow just the one run on two hits. He walked six batters and hit two more in 5 1/3 innings of work.
“He was wild and he was all over the place, but he held them to one run and that was huge,” Salsman said of Wiggins.
Josh Stanton allowed just one hit and had the three big strikeouts in the final 1 2/3 innings.
Benton’s Emmitt Yost tossed six strong innings, giving up just two hits and one run while striking out three.
The Tigers would get hits from Graydon Beishline, Ethan Kolb and Yost in the loss.
While the Panthers were under .500 heading into the playoffs, they entered Friday’s title game with some confidence as they had already earned a win over Benton back on May 15.
“We knew we could beat them, but we also said they are the defending district champs and Mr. Yost there is a pretty good pitcher, so we knew we were going to be in a dogfight,” said Salsman.
Salsman believes the Panthers’ tough regular season schedule prepared them for the playoffs.
“We’ve played big schools. Cowanesque Valley is the only other (Class) A school in our league, so we’ve got 15 games against bigger schools. When I coached girls basketball years ago, we always felt like that really prepared us for when we got into the district playoffs,” Salsman said.
“You never know. I’m a Wyalusing alum and my nephews played on a team that went to the state finals, and they actually should have got beat in the district quarterfinals, but they got a double play with one out in the seventh to hold on 10-9 and then they go all the way to the state finals ... You never know what happens in these kinds of situations.”
Hunsinger and the Panthers entered Friday’s game with a solid mindset.
“We’re here. We’re here, we’ve got to go — we’ve got to go the whole way. We’re this team and we got this far, so it’s time to do it,” Hunsinger said.
Hunsinger’s big moment wouldn’t have been likely earlier in the season as Salsman noted that the sophomore was often a player who was left out of the batting order.
“The last few games he started hitting the ball better. He used to like to hit pop-ups all the time, but he’s been concentrating on himself, working hard in the cage and trying to get some quality at-bats — and I couldn’t be happier for the kid,” Salsman said.
Hunsinger said the turnaround has been all about putting in the work during practice.
“Every now and then, my stride would over-stride and I would dip down, so just going through footage and trying to figure out what’s wrong and trying to correct it,” Hunsinger said.
The hard work paid off and now Hunsinger will always be remembered for the hit that brought NEB its first District IV baseball crown.
“It means everything. This (program) has been going on for ages and just trying to get one of these. To finally be able to do it for this (school) gives us a lot of honor and a lot of pride,” Hunsinger said.
Northeast Bradford will now head to the PIAA Class A state playoffs, with games set to begin on June 5.
