ROME — In their final home game of the 2022 season, the Northeast Bradford Panthers came back to beat North Penn-Liberty 4-3 on Monday evening.
NP-L took a 1-0 lead five minutes into the game with a goal from Zackary Wilcox.
Westen Perkins got NEB on the board with a goal four minutes later, his first of three in the game.
Brady Stetter scored two consecutive goals for NP-L to make it a 3-1 game, but Perkins scored to close the gap with three minutes to go in the first half.
The Panthers came out of the break and dominated.
“The things that have been hurting us the most were our touches and passes not being clean. I told them they had to want it more than the other team, to win 50-50 balls,” NEB coach Scott Merritt said. “That had been hurting us in the past couple games, but they kept it up. They won the majority of the ball in the second half. Their passes were much cleaner, their attacks were much better, and their transition was good. They showed heart.”
Perkins completed the hat trick with a goal 49 seconds into the second half to tie the score at three.
NEB got plenty of chances over the next 30 minutes, but could not capitalize, as NP-L goalkeeper Deakon Valentine did all he could to keep the Panthers from scoring.
“We had some great attacks,” Merritt said. “Their goalie does an amazing job at pulling in some stuff that would be in against most goalies in the league right now. He did a fantastic job at saving a whole bunch of attacks. We were just trying to keep momentum and keep moving without making that one big mistake.”
The Panthers finally broke through and took the lead with 10 minutes to go in the game when Josh Stanton sent a pass to Brendon Allen, who was behind the Tiger defense and fired a shot into the top of the net.
“Brendon Allen came out of the backfield to pick up a gap, and he’s just got sprinter speed,” Merritt said. “He found the gap, hit the seam and finished it off in a very beautiful way. It was a very satisfying goal for sure.”
Though NEB did not qualify for the District IV playoffs, Merritt was happy to see his team continue to fight.
“To me, it’s everything. I’m in for 18 wins or 18 losses, and I try to instill that in the boys as well,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what’s happening, you keep attacking. We don’t lose a game until the buzzer rings, we don’t give up on anything.”
The Panthers will play their final game on the road against Montgomery at 4:30 p.m. today, and then will begin to look toward 2023.
“We lose three seniors. They’re good, and we’ll miss them, but our junior class is strong,” Merritt said. “I look forward to some winter work, the spring and summer open fields, and getting after it next year.
