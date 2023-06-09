BLOOMSBURG — The Northeast Bradford Panthers’ magical postseason run ended on Thursday as they dropped an 11-2 decision to Dock Mennonite in the PIAA Class A Quarterfinals.
The Dock Mennonite Pioneers came in with a 20-2 record and proved they were the real deal on Thursday.
The Pioneers scored one run in the first before adding three in the second and five more in the third. They would score one run in both the fourth and sixth innings to reach double digits in the win.
“On paper, if you look at their stats, it was a mismatch from the beginning, but you know it’s why they play the game,” said NEB coach Brian Salsman. “I told them (before the game), ‘It’s like Coach Salsman use to tell us, they put their pants on the same way as we do.’ We came out and gave it our best shot, but once they get four or five runs, it’s a tough battle and an uphill climb from there.”
Northeast Bradford, which was held to just two hits, scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning to avoid the shutout and push the game to the full seven innings.
In the fourth, Josh Stanton led off the inning with a single. He would score later in the inning on a groundout off the bat of his brother, Joe Stanton.
The Panthers pushed their second run across when Cayden McPherson was hit by a pitch and scored later in the inning on a wild pitch. NEB could have had a third run in the frame, but a would-be sacrifice fly from Gavin Puza was snuffed out when the runner left early and had to scramble back to the bag.
Josh Stanton and Clay Wiggins had the lone hits for the Panthers. Josh Stanton and McPherson scored and Joe Stanton had one RBI.
Wiggins went the first 2 1/3 innings on the mound for NEB. He would strike out two, while allowing six runs (four earned) on three hits and two walks.
Josh Stanton closed things out on the bump, going 3 2/3 innings with five runs (one earned) on 10 hits and one walk. He would strike out one Dock Mennonite hitter.
The Panthers had six errors on the day, but outfielders Puza, Ethan Hunsinger and Eli Stanton all made nice plays in the field to save some runs.
For Salsman, the effort the Panthers put in over the last month of the season — where they won five of their last seven games — made him extremely proud.
“I go back to that Benton game (a 3-0 win on May 15) and kept saying to the kids all year, ‘we’re this close, we’re this close,’ and that seemed to get us over the hump,” Salsman said. “We found a way to win that Sugar Valley game, which we shouldn’t have won. We found a way to win that district final. We found a way to win the Susquehanna game (in states), and at the beginning of last year when I took over that wouldn’t have happened.”
The Panthers stunned a lot of people with their incredible run — which included the school’s first-ever District IV baseball title.
“There’s a lot of positives. I told the kids just after the game, nobody, not even myself, expected us to be here. They didn’t expect to be here, but we got here,” Salsman said.
The NEB coach also told his players that this is just the beginning.
“I also told them I expect to be back here next year. We have all the possibilities of being back next year ... all of our pitching is back,” Salsman said.
The Panthers will have to replace one of their top players in catcher Joe Stanton, who was a leader for this group.
“Joe (Stanton) is going to be very hard to replace, just being a senior who has been around the game, knows the game. He’s called practically 99 percent of our pitches this year. I’ll call one or two a game at most,” Salsman said. “We’ve just got to find that catcher because if you look at any team that’s left now and they’ve got a top-notch catcher. We’ve got Kohen (Hugo) and (Gavin) Puza, who are both possibilities, but they are both going to be pitching as well. It’s a catch-22 situation, but we are excited.”
The NEB coach said the Panthers are ready to get back to work.
“The kids are excited and they know they can get here. It’s just a matter of working hard,” Salsman said.
No matter what happens next year, the Panthers will have the memories of this magical playoff run.
“I’ve loved it. I’m sure the kids did as well. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing for most of us. It will be memories for everybody, even our fans,” Salsman said.
